ReshaWeaves by ReshaMandi to debut at the Showroom of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): ReshaMandi, India's first and largest digital ecosystem for natural fibre supply chain, starting from farm to retail, will be debuting with their latest offering - ReshaWeaves by ReshaMandi at the Showroom of the upcoming on-ground edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, being held from 23-27 March at Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi.

ReshaWeaves by ReshaMandi caters to a wide range of audience starting from Reelers, Weavers, Retailers, designers to consumers. As part of their offerings to designers, ReshaWeaves aims to become a one-stop shop for all their sourcing needs. The brand is already working with renowned designers and labels like Abraham & Thakore, Megha & Jigar and Nicobar to name a few.

At FDCI X Lakme Fashion week, ReshaWeaves is showcasing all naturally sourced fabrics that includes hand-picked sarees & other fabric material that can be used for personal, home & institutional purposes. With the mission to bridge the gap between the creators and buyers of Indian fabrics, ReshaWeaves functions to provide accessibility and profitability for all its stakeholders.

On this association, Mayank Tiwari, Founder-CEO ReshaMandi says, "We are very excited to showcase our offerings to a discerning audience at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. This is an event that has been instrumental in popularising the culture of fashion in India, and being an official partner at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, we are taking another step towards becoming a brand of choice for various stakeholders - from designers to corporates to retailers to end consumers. This partnership will go a long way in taking us closer to our vision of connecting Farm to Retail."

ReshaMandi, via its business model, ensures that there is a significant social impact at the grassroots level and helps in improving crop utilisation and revenue for farmers, reelers, weavers and retailers. We procure scientifically graded cocoons from farmers, supply them to reelers, make high-quality yarn accessible to weavers and connect them with numerous retailers.

The company has recently also ventured into D2C with its e-commerce platform ReshaWeaves that caters to end consumers, bringing them exquisite sarees from different parts of India. More information at: (https://reshamandi.com) I (https://weaves.reshamandi.com) I (https://trade.reshamandi.com)

