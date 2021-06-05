Restore Green Lineage - 13th edition of Greenstorm International Nature Photography contest begins

You would like to read
Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Greenstorm Foundation has announced the 13th edition of its prestigious International Nature Photography Contest, organised in association with UNEP, on the occasion of World Environment Day.
The theme for this year's contest is "Restore Green Lineage", and the last date for submitting entries is June 30, 2021.
Speaking on this year's theme, Dileep Narayanan, Managing Trustee, Greenstorm Foundation, said, "Conservation alone could not save Mother Nature. It's high time we took positive action to prevent, halt and reverse the loss of ecosystems. People around the world, individually and collectively, have started restoration processes - in their backyards and neighbourhoods, in forests and water bodies, in urban and suburban ecosystems. XIII Greenstorm Nature Photography Contest invites shutterbugs - amateurs and professionals - from around the world to click and submit restoration stories."
Pratap Suthan, a renowned Advertising Guru, would be the chairman of the three-member Jury. The other two members are Aishwarya Sridhar, a young award-winning wildlife photographer, writer and speaker, and Mr Michael Little, a notable American landscape architect known for ecological restoration projects.
The contest is open to the public from any part of the world, and entry is free. The first three winners will get cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh (Rs 50,000 for the first, Rs 30,000 for the second and Rs 20,000 for the third prize, respectively).
The Jury will shortlist top entries for the exhibition, which will be held on the website www.greenstorm.green. The final winners will be selected based on jury marks and online votes received for the entries. One can have more details of the competition on the website www.greenstorm.green. Or call 87144 50501.
Since 2009, for the past 12 years, Greenstorm has engaged millions of creative minds worldwide, urging them to express their love of nature while spreading the message to preserve it. In 2020, the contest had received entries from 52 countries and reached 12 million worldwide.
