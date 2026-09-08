VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Algorithmic trading has long been the domain of institutions - the tools, the infrastructure, the knowledge, all locked away from the average retail investor. Now, that's about to change. ArihantPlus, the digital trading platform of Arihant Capital Markets Limited on September 5, 2026, hosted central India region's largest AI & Algo Trading Conclave in Indore with 400+ participants, bringing traders, investors, technology enthusiasts and market experts together under one roof. The event was a witness firsthand to how AI and algorithmic trading are rewriting the rules of how India trades and invests. "AI and algorithmic trading are changing the way market participants approach the markets. Until now algorithmic trading used to be something only large institutions had access to. This conclave is our attempt to close that gap for the retail investor," said Shruti Jain, CSO Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Experts from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Indore came together to demystify algo trading - how it works, what it takes to get started responsibly, the risks involved, and where this space in India is headed next. The expert panel had distinguished names in trading - Mr. Santosh Pasi - a successful options trader, trainer and founder of PASI TECHNOLOGIES), Mr. Vishal Mehta, Algo trading expert and Founder of MarketScanner.in and Mr. Rahul Saroge, stock market and trading expert and Founder & Mentor, 5 Circles. Live demos were given on building no-code strategies by Mr. Rajesh Srivastav, a professional derivatives trader and Founder of QuantLab Technologies and Mr. Nikhil Bhandari, a systematic trading professional and CEO and Co-founder, Stratzy, along with sessions on AI-led trading and analysis from Arihant's own experts. The conversations went deep, covering the full arc from market analysis and strategy creation to backtesting, automation, risk management and execution - giving participants a real, practical grip on how technology can make trading more systematic, informed and efficient.

The energy didn't stop at the sessions. Attendees interacted with a robot on the floor and experienced connecting AI directly to their trading platform using ArihantPlus MCP - a glimpse of what trading looks like when AI and automation moves from concept to control. Easy and Insightful Trading with 'Big5' Innovations by ArihantPlus ArihantPlus also launched 'BIG 5' innovations at the Conclave - five products built to make advanced trading and investing effortless. Leading the pack is Aplus Edge, a next-gen trading terminal engineered for speed and power. Alongside is AI-Powered Intelligence which lets traders describe a strategy in plain language and watch AI turn it into a backtested, automated algo, while also scanning portfolios for smarter insights. Investors can now go global with India INX Global Access via GIFT City and get market-ready with a 3-minute onboarding flow.

The fifth product is aimed at mindful investors with an ESG feature. ArihantPlus is the first trading platform in India to launch "Ethics Card." Now, along with the stock details performance and valuation, investors can also see a company's ESG and animal-cruelty ratings, making it easier to invest in line with what matters to them. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arpit Jain, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Arihant Capital Markets Limited said, "Arihant Plus is Arihant Capital's new-age, AI-powered investing and trading platform, built to make investing smarter, simpler and more accessible. The platform brings together stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and advanced trading tools, while introducing next-generation capabilities such as AI-powered insights, AI & Algo Trading, no-code Strategy Builder, backtesting, automated strategies and AI-powered portfolio intelligence. By combining Arihant Capital's three decades of market expertise and trust with new-age technology, Arihant Plus aims to democratise sophisticated investing and trading tools for retail investors and traders - Helping India Invest.."

Participants received an AI Trader Toolkit and Arihant Algo Cheat Sheet, providing practical resources that they can use beyond the conclave to explore AI-led market analysis, understand algorithmic strategies and bring greater structure to their trading process. This experience was aimed to be part of a larger effort to bring advanced market capabilities closer to retail traders. With a focus on simplifying access, improving the trading experience and helping investors make more informed decisions, ArihantPlus continues to build towards the next generation of investing and trading in India. "India's retail investing story is still young, and technology is going to be the biggest differentiator in how it matures," said Shruti Jain, CSO, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. "We see a future where every serious investor has access to institutional-grade tools, not just the top 1%. That's the direction we're building with ArihantPlus, and this conclave is just one step toward that larger commitment."

About Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a diversified financial services company with more than three decades of experience in the Indian capital markets. The company offers a range of financial products and services spanning equity and derivatives, investment banking, wealth management, mutual funds, commodities, currency and research. With a focus on combining market expertise with technology-led solutions, Arihant Capital continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of Indian investors and market participants. The company's technology-led platform, Arihant Plus, represents this evolution by bringing investing, trading, research and intelligent market tools together in a single ecosystem, with the broader objective of #HelpingIndiaInvest.

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