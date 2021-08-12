Retire Elephants from Rides at Amer Fort in Jaipur, says World Animal Protection

Elephants are used to give rides to tourists at Amer Fort, this is cruelty

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): On the occasion of (https://www.worldanimalprotection.org.in/world-elephant-day)World Elephant Day on 12th August 2021, World Animal Protection in India is requesting the Rajasthan Government to retire all captive elephants currently used for riding in Amer Fort in Rajasthan.

These elephants suffer from a host of maladies and illnesses caused due to their incarceration in captivity in a state that is not a natural elephant range state.

Therefore, to monitor the condition of the elephants at Amer Fort in Jaipur in March 2020, in compliance with the directions of the Honourable Supreme Court, a team of veterinary doctors was constituted by MoEF & CC to look into the conditions of captive elephants in Jaipur.

The team, along with Rajasthan Forest Department, visited the elephants in Haathi Gaon and Amer Fort. During the three days of health investigation from 23rd to 25th July 2020, 98 captive elephants were inspected.

The inspection team recommended, "In a phased manner, the elephant rides at Amer Fort may be withdrawn and switched over to other modes of transportation like electric or battery-operated vehicles. The declining trend of tourists on elephant rides and ageing animals are indicators for changes. The owners of the elephants also may be rehabilitated suitably in such situations. The new addition of elephants for rides should be completely banned."

We welcome the decision of retiring twenty sick elephants from rides at Amer Fort

World Animal Protection wholeheartedly welcomes this study of MOEF and all associated organisations and the subsequent directive of the forest department of Rajasthan to retire twenty sick elephants from rides in Amer Fort in February 2021.

"Elephants have been revered in Indian history and culture for centuries. Ironically, this same culture has seen the capture and taming of these gentle and noble creatures for millennia. They are currently suffering during the process of offering rides in Amer Fort in Jaipur in Rajasthan. World Animal Protection is prepared to facilitate the retirement of captive elephants at Amer Fort in Jaipur to elephant rehabilitation centres. This will enable the National Heritage Animal to live in peace after a lifetime of abuse and where the current mahouts might obtain alternative livelihoods. After the coronavirus epidemic, our motto is travel back better, which means an end to elephant rides and a shift to more wildlife-friendly venues in the future," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director of World Animal Protection in India.

