VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5: Revature, hosted the AI Academy in a Box National Summit 2026 in Chennai, bringing together chancellors, vice chancellors and deans from 40 of India's leading engineering institutions alongside ETS, NASSCOM, NIELIT, policymakers, leading employers and other industry leaders, while launching its flagship report, Engineering India's Next Engineer, unveiled by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The summit rested on one premise: AI is not eliminating engineering jobs, it is creating a severe scarcity of engineers who can build with AI. Revature's mission is to make that scarcity India's opportunity, a UPI moment for talent that positions the country as the world's leading supplier of AI-native engineers.

The room itself carried the weight of that mandate. The employers present have collectively enabled over 10,00,000 technology careers, the academic leaders in attendance graduate more than 15,00,000 engineers, and ETS has administered over 50 million assessments worldwide. Between them sits the responsibility for what happens to a generation now entering the workforce at the most uncertain moment engineering education has faced in decades. The summit was framed not as a commercial gathering but as a call to service: those who understand this shift best carry the obligation to solve it for the students who cannot yet see it coming. Solving it, speakers agreed, will require reimagining rather than refining. It means practitioners in the classroom rather than theory alone, curriculum built to pixel-to-pixel alignment with what industry actually needs today, and institutions willing to change how engineers are taught, not merely what they are taught.

The summit also confronted an uncomfortable structural truth. India's engineering college capacity did not grow in isolation; it grew in near lockstep with the offshore services boom, expanding to feed a pyramid model that hired in bulk at the base and trained on the job. That model is now unwinding. Campus hiring volumes have fallen sharply since FY22, mass placement drives are giving way to smaller and far more selective intakes, and the bench period that once gave a fresher close to eight months to become productive has compressed to a fraction of what it was. AI is accelerating every one of these shifts at once, collapsing the very entry-level work that used to serve as the training ground for a career. At the same time, Global Capability Centres are emerging as the primary employers of engineering talent in India, and their hiring logic is fundamentally different: they recruit for quality, not quantity, and they expect graduates to contribute to product and platform work from the first week. Taken together, these forces leave institutions with no viable option other than a new strategy. The pipeline that colleges were built to serve no longer exists in the form it once did, and preparing students for it is now the surest way to leave graduates unprepared for tomorrow's workforce.

With Artificial Intelligence rapidly transforming every sector of the economy, the summit focused on the urgent need to reimagine engineering education by embedding practical, industry-relevant AI capabilities into university curricula. Building on its proven success in developing AI talent for global enterprises, Revature showcased AI Academy in a Box, a comprehensive AI learning ecosystem that extends its enterprise-grade AI training expertise to colleges and universities. The initiative enables higher education institutions to integrate industry-aligned AI curriculum, experiential learning, assessments and hands-on projects into engineering programmes, helping students graduate as AI-ready engineers equipped for the workforce of tomorrow. A defining moment of the summit was the launch of Revature's flagship report, Engineering India's Next Engineer, co-authored by Ashwin Bharath, Co-founder & Chairman, Revature, and Tan Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer, Revature. The report was unveiled by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the presence of Ashwin Bharath and Tan Moorthy. Offering a comprehensive roadmap for the future of engineering education, the report examines the widening AI skills gap, evolving employer expectations and the strategic interventions required to build a future-ready engineering workforce. Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General and Vice Chancellor of NIELIT, attended the summit as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government, academia and industry in building India's AI talent ecosystem.

The summit featured two thought-provoking panel discussions that addressed some of the most pressing questions surrounding AI and engineering education. The first session, "Impact of AI on Jobs: How Institutes Should Gear Up for the Change," was moderated by Ramkumar Ramamoorthy and featured Tan Moorthy, Varadharaj V., Singaravelu Ekambaram, Dinesh Jeyaraj and Mona Agarwal. The discussion explored how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the workforce, redefining hiring expectations and creating an urgent need for engineering institutions to equip graduates with practical, industry-ready AI skills. The second panel, "How Educational Institutions are Scaling Up for the AI Era," was moderated by Narayanan Ramaswamy and featured Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Sriram Parthasarathy, Abdul Qadir, Abhay Shankar Meganathan and Dr. Sudha Mohanram. The discussion highlighted institutional best practices, curriculum innovation, faculty readiness and the importance of industry collaboration in creating AI-enabled campuses.

The summit concluded with an interactive live audience survey led by Sriram Rajagopal, Founder & Director, Galent, engaging academic leaders, industry experts and institutional representatives in a real-time assessment of AI readiness across India's engineering education ecosystem. The session captured audience perspectives on curriculum transformation, industry-aligned skill development, credentialing frameworks and institutional preparedness for an AI-driven future. The findings provided valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges facing higher education as it seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving workforce expectations. The summit brought together academic leaders from 40 leading engineering institutions across more than 9 states in India, reflecting the growing national momentum towards AI-first engineering education. Among the participating institutions were Vellore Institute of Technology, Shiv Nadar University, PES University, GITAM University, Bennett University, Chennai Institute of Technology, Crescent University, Rajalakshmi University, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Kumaraguru College of Technology, MLR Institute of Technology, GH Raisoni Institute of Management and Research, and Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology, with several other universities and engineering colleges from across the country also participating in the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwin Bharath said, "I have spent twenty years helping young people take their first step into a technology career, and I have never seen that first step as difficult as it is today. This generation is not less capable; it is entering a market that changed faster than the system meant to prepare them. That is not their failure--it is ours to fix. Having built our work around this transition for two decades, I feel a responsibility to be part of the answer, and the answer requires practitioners as faculty, curriculum aligned to what industry needs today, and institutions willing to reimagine how engineers are taught."

Tan Moorthy added, "India is uniquely positioned to become the world's largest source of AI-ready engineering talent, but realising that opportunity requires sustained collaboration between academia and industry. AI Academy in a Box brings Revature's enterprise-proven AI learning capabilities into higher education, enabling institutions to deliver scalable, hands-on and industry-aligned learning experiences. The insights shared during the summit reaffirmed that universities and employers are aligned in their vision of creating graduates who can contribute meaningfully from day one in an AI-powered workplace." The AI Academy in a Box National Summit 2026 marked a significant milestone in Revature's mission to transform engineering education in India. By bringing together influential voices from academia, government and industry, the summit reinforced the need for collective action to bridge the AI skills gap and accelerate the adoption of AI-native education across engineering institutions.

Through AI Academy in a Box, Revature continues to empower universities with the curriculum, technology, industry expertise and learning ecosystem needed to prepare India's next generation of engineers for an AI-first future. Learn how Revature is transforming AI education! (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)