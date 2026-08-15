iMEQ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Krishival Foods Limited, (NSE - KRISHIVAL, BSE - 544416 |INE0GGO01015) a fast-growing Indian FMCG company with a diversified portfolio across dry fruits, nuts, and ice cream under the brands Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY27. The Company delivered a steady Q1 FY27 performance, supported by strong demand across categories and continued distribution expansion. Key Financial Highlights * Excluding Other Income Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Sujit Bangar - Chairman & Whole-Time Director, said, "We have started FY27 on a strong footing, with Melt N Mellow emerging as a significant growth driver for Krishival Foods. Q1 is seasonally favourable for our ice cream business, and we delivered strong revenue growth alongside a meaningful improvement in profitability. Importantly, the quarter reflects the pace at which the business is scaling, with Q1 revenue from the ice cream segment exceeding 50% of the revenue generated by the business during the entire previous financial year.

Our two businesses operate with complementary seasonality, providing greater balance to our revenue profile across the year, while also enabling more efficient working capital management and reducing the overall seasonality of the business. As Melt N Mellow scales further, we expect the ice cream business to progressively increase its contribution to the overall revenue mix, creating a larger, more diversified and resilient FMCG platform. We are building the next phase of growth around our dual-engine FMCG model, with Krishival Nuts providing a strong cash-generating foundation and Melt N Mellow emerging as the high-growth engine. We remain focused on delivering strong growth across both businesses, supported by capacity expansion, deeper distribution, product innovation and an expanding ice cream portfolio.

With disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and a clear focus on strengthening our brands and distribution network, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our growth objectives and create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders." Operational Highlights Nuts & Dried Fruits - Krishival Nuts Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Sujit Bangar - Chairman & Whole-Time Director, said, "We have started FY27 on a strong footing, with Melt N Mellow emerging as a significant growth driver for Krishival Foods. Q1 is seasonally favourable for our ice cream business, and we delivered strong revenue growth alongside a meaningful improvement in profitability. Importantly, the quarter reflects the pace at which the business is scaling, with Q1 revenue from the ice cream segment exceeding 50% of the revenue generated by the business during the entire previous financial year.

Our two businesses operate with complementary seasonality, providing greater balance to our revenue profile across the year, while also enabling more efficient working capital management and reducing the overall seasonality of the business. As Melt N Mellow scales further, we expect the ice cream business to progressively increase its contribution to the overall revenue mix, creating a larger, more diversified and resilient FMCG platform. We are building the next phase of growth around our dual-engine FMCG model, with Krishival Nuts providing a strong cash-generating foundation and Melt N Mellow emerging as the high-growth engine. We remain focused on delivering strong growth across both businesses, supported by capacity expansion, deeper distribution, product innovation and an expanding ice cream portfolio.

With disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and a clear focus on strengthening our brands and distribution network, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our growth objectives and create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders." Operational Highlights Nuts & Dried Fruits - Krishival Nuts * Q1 FY27 revenue stood at ₹37.38 crore, up 10% YoY. * EBITDA increased 4.78% YoY to ₹6.82 crore, with EBITDA margin at a healthy 18.24%. * The business continues to benefit from its expanding retail footprint, B2B presence and diversified product portfolio. * The Company continues to focus on premiumisation, deeper distribution and capacity expansion to support future growth. Ice Cream - Melt N Mellow

* Q1 FY27 revenue stood at ₹51.57 crore, more than tripling YoY. * EBITDA increased to ₹5.18 crore, nearly nine-fold YoY, with EBITDA margin improving to 10.05%, up 634 bps YoY. * The business continued to expand its retail footprint and cold-chain infrastructure, supported by strong summer demand. * The Company is focused on increasing capacity utilisation, expanding distribution and strengthening brand visibility Operational Highlights * Launched 13 new products during Q1 FY27, comprising 6 Nuts and 7 Ice Cream launches. * 17,280+ deep freezers deployed across retail touchpoints as of June 30, 2026, with 1,780 freezers added during Q1 FY27, predominantly in Andhra Pradesh. * 34,200+ retail touchpoints for Melt N Mellow and 11,000+ retail touchpoints for Krishival Nuts.

* Entered Andhra Pradesh for Melt N Mellow through three CNF locations covering Rayalaseema, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. * Expanded Melt N Mellow distribution network to 120+ distributors, with a 95% distribution retention rate. * Established 13 company ice cream depots across key markets to improve product availability and service efficiency. * Krishival Nuts continues to have a presence across 300+ towns and places, while its Singapore operations have expanded to 300+ retail touchpoints Strategic Priorities * Expand distribution footprint across Tier II and Tier III markets and strengthen presence in key states * Scale presence across modern trade and quick-commerce platforms * Strengthen export footprint across Singapore, the United States, and Japan

* Scale Melt N Mellow with focus on capacity utilisation and expanding retail reach * Expand deep freezer network to strengthen last-mile distribution and brand visibility * Launch of 25 FOCO ice cream outlets of 'Mellow & Co' in FY27 to enhance brand presence and drive retail-led growth. First outlet expected in the month of September 2026. * Advance capacity expansion in the nuts segment to support future growth * Continue focus on operational efficiencies, supply chain integration, and margin improvement About Krishival Foods Limited Krishival Foods Limited is a fast-growing branded FMCG company building a diversified consumer platform through its complementary businesses--Krishival Nuts, a premium nuts & dry fruits brand, and Melt N Mellow, a rapidly scaling multi-state ice cream brand. Backed by an integrated sourcing model, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and a growing distribution and cold-chain network, the Company is focused on building scalable consumer brands while delivering profitable and sustainable long-term growth.

As of June 30, 2026, Krishival Foods' portfolio comprised 73+ Nuts SKUs and 196+ Ice Cream SKUs, reaching 45,200+ retail outlets and a network of 17,280+ deep freezers. For more information, visit: www.krishival.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)