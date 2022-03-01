Revolutionary programs CharanSparsh and AagLaga do Sapne Mein introduced by Dinesh Burad makes society more progressive and inclusive

You would like to read
- "Turtle and Waah Zindagi are a surprise package," Dinesh S Yadav expresses gratitude
- Dinesh Shahra Foundation and Down Town Hospital join hands for women & child health
- IIT Roorkee launches online PG certificate programs on Data Science, AI, and MLOps with CloudxLab
- Infinite Health Solutions collaborated with top laboratories and hospitals to provide customized healthcare programs & wellness solutions pan India
- Lithan Singapore and Yangpoo Education launches 'Earn While You Learn' Programs - Padhai Bhi Pagar Bhi
New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to nurture relationships and foster economic growth, entreprenuer Dinesh Burad has introduced two revolutionary programs named, Charan Sparsh and Aag Laga Do Sapne Mein aimed towards making society more progressive and inclusive in terms of growth.
While the first program is aimed at fostering relationships with older people in families and beyond, the second program is tailored to inculcate purpose-driven life in the youth while developing moral character. Both these programs are significantly towards making our society more progressive and inclusive.
Dinesh Burad has emerged as one of those rare set of people who have made social welfare as the goal of his life. Once a small businessman, Dinesh has turned his luck through hard work and commitment. A seasoned businessman and motivational speaker, Dinesh has become the guardian angel of the marginalized section of society by working at the ground level through his revolutionary programs "CharanSparsh" and "AagLaga do Sapne Mein."
Hailing from Jasol- a small town of Rajasthan, Dinesh took his family's financial and emotional responsibility on his shoulders as he ventured into a textile business at the young age of 20 years. He made himself one of the industry's leading business people with his acumen and creativity. Today, his new-fashioned fabrics for lady suits and Kurtis are in much demand across the country. Customers all over the country swear by the supreme quality of his products and services and buy them hand to hand.
However, the quest to serve society didn't let Dinesh sit at ease. Inspired by the philanthropic actions of his mother Leela Devi and father Ukchandji Burad, he wanted to bring a transformative change in society by making a difference.
Thus, this B.com Graduate researched extensively to find the purpose of his life. He found the same through spiritual enlightenment, following the principles of Jainism. He abides by the three pillars of his life to support his professional vision are Jayashree, Dikshita, and Siddhi. These principles acted as an igniting fuel for his journey for self-less dedication towards humanity.
With a knack for connecting with the audience, Dinesh Burad groomed himself after joining Akhil Bhartiya TerapanthYuvak Parishad Sanstha. The body played a crucial role in reinstating his belief in serving society. Following his vision, he made two programs- "CharanSparsh" and "AagLaga do Sapne Mein" for the benefit of the masses.
Being an entrepreneur, Dinesh envisions creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurship is supported and taken as a profession. He wants to hone future makers with the relevant skillset to be 'employment givers' and not 'employment takers.'
For his exceptional commitment, today, he has become a role model for many who seek to bring progressive change in society. He is also closely associated with Akhil Bhartiya TerapanthYuvak Parishad Sanstha in their social projects to contribute to building the nation. The nation needs more philanthropic contributions by her sons like Dinesh to become a world leader in the years to come.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor