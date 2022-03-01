Revolutionary programs CharanSparsh and AagLaga do Sapne Mein introduced by Dinesh Burad makes society more progressive and inclusive

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to nurture relationships and foster economic growth, entreprenuer Dinesh Burad has introduced two revolutionary programs named, Charan Sparsh and Aag Laga Do Sapne Mein aimed towards making society more progressive and inclusive in terms of growth.

While the first program is aimed at fostering relationships with older people in families and beyond, the second program is tailored to inculcate purpose-driven life in the youth while developing moral character. Both these programs are significantly towards making our society more progressive and inclusive.

Dinesh Burad has emerged as one of those rare set of people who have made social welfare as the goal of his life. Once a small businessman, Dinesh has turned his luck through hard work and commitment. A seasoned businessman and motivational speaker, Dinesh has become the guardian angel of the marginalized section of society by working at the ground level through his revolutionary programs "CharanSparsh" and "AagLaga do Sapne Mein."

Hailing from Jasol- a small town of Rajasthan, Dinesh took his family's financial and emotional responsibility on his shoulders as he ventured into a textile business at the young age of 20 years. He made himself one of the industry's leading business people with his acumen and creativity. Today, his new-fashioned fabrics for lady suits and Kurtis are in much demand across the country. Customers all over the country swear by the supreme quality of his products and services and buy them hand to hand.

However, the quest to serve society didn't let Dinesh sit at ease. Inspired by the philanthropic actions of his mother Leela Devi and father Ukchandji Burad, he wanted to bring a transformative change in society by making a difference.

Thus, this B.com Graduate researched extensively to find the purpose of his life. He found the same through spiritual enlightenment, following the principles of Jainism. He abides by the three pillars of his life to support his professional vision are Jayashree, Dikshita, and Siddhi. These principles acted as an igniting fuel for his journey for self-less dedication towards humanity.

With a knack for connecting with the audience, Dinesh Burad groomed himself after joining Akhil Bhartiya TerapanthYuvak Parishad Sanstha. The body played a crucial role in reinstating his belief in serving society. Following his vision, he made two programs- "CharanSparsh" and "AagLaga do Sapne Mein" for the benefit of the masses.

Being an entrepreneur, Dinesh envisions creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurship is supported and taken as a profession. He wants to hone future makers with the relevant skillset to be 'employment givers' and not 'employment takers.'

For his exceptional commitment, today, he has become a role model for many who seek to bring progressive change in society. He is also closely associated with Akhil Bhartiya TerapanthYuvak Parishad Sanstha in their social projects to contribute to building the nation. The nation needs more philanthropic contributions by her sons like Dinesh to become a world leader in the years to come.

