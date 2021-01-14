RewardPort launches an exclusive loyalty and reward solution for beauty and wellness industry

You would like to read
RewardPort India's No.1 Loyalty and Rewards Company with work spanning across India, Kenya, UAE and Sri Lanka have launched an exclusive solution for the beauty, cosmetics and wellness industry under RewardPort Plus (https://www.plus.rewardport.in)
This revolutionary solution addresses the current issues the industry is facing and how the new consumer in the changed world is going to interact with emerging technologies, virtual try-ons, online consulting and newer forms of experiences.
The company specializes in conceptualizing, planning and executing campaigns to help companies and brands across their product lifecycle.
"RewardPort Plus brings a team of expert partners together with end to end campaign management from target group identification, influencer marketing to offering an exclusive reward marketplace and AI chat bots to drive actions and outcomes via the RewardPort technology for redemption and fulfilment," said Javed Habib, Relationship Director, RewardPort, ommenting on the launch.
The partners who are making the process easy:
Infinite analytics: Data-driven and analytics brand that identifies consumers and builds communication-based on consumer insights using AI.
SocialFaim: AI-driven Influencer marketing tool with reach across segments and geographies.
Freebucks: A Ready 'Reward Marketplace' with a Reward Engagement Engine plus Platform for consumer action, redemption, and loyalty.
tripXOXO: An awarded digital platform for travelers to book activities, experiences and things to do with 150,000 plus options across 900 plus cities in 140 plus countries.
Vevro: A shopping cart enabled Chat bot powered by AI that converts intent to purchase at any touch point.
And finally, all this integrated into the award-winning RewardPort platform for reward and redemption, and a professional team to help manage your campaign end to end.
RewardPort (https://www.rewardport.in/) is India's leading loyalty and rewards management company. We specialize in conceptualizing, planning and executing unique campaigns to help companies and brands across their product lifecycle and work towards Customer acquisition, retention, referral and loyalty.
