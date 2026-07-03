NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: In most business schools, learning happens inside classrooms: students attend lectures, take notes, and prepare for exams. At Stride School of Business, India's first AI-native business school offering a three-year, on-campus UG Management Program in AI, learning works differently. Students develop business ideas, solve real-world challenges, create content, conduct research, and work on live projects using AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity, alongside a select group of ambitious peers, every day. The campus infrastructure is designed to make that possible. Every space is aligned with the way modern businesses operate, because the future of business will not belong to people who only know the theory, but to those who know how to apply it.

The AI Launchpad: Where Learning Turns Into Doing Where most learning spaces are designed around lectures, the AI Launchpad is designed for action. It is a collaborative workspace where students develop business ideas, solve challenges, work on projects, and turn classroom learning into real-world outcomes, from business breakdowns and market sizing to launching real ventures with AI-powered operations. The curriculum is centred on 25+ live projects, and the Launchpad is the physical space where that work gets done. Within the AI Launchpad are three dedicated spaces, each designed for a different kind of work: collaboration, persuasion, and creation. The Collab Zone: Where Ideas Come Together

Great ideas rarely happen alone. The Collab Zone is a space designed for teamwork. With flexible seating and whiteboard walls, it gives students a place to brainstorm, map out strategies, solve problems, and work on projects together. The curriculum demands: competitive analysis, customer segmentation, AI-powered growth systems, and financial modelling are all team efforts that require a space designed for thinking out loud, not sitting in rows. Instead of working individually on assignments, students collaborate, discuss ideas, and create solutions as teams, much like they would in a modern workplace. The Pitch Tank: Where Ideas Are Put to the Test At Stride, students regularly present ideas, justify decisions, and engage in discussions as part of the learning process, not just during assessments.

The Pitch Tank is a boardroom-style space where students pitch startup ideas, debate strategies, present solutions, and participate in business simulations. The curriculum leads directly to moments like these: the Entrepreneurship Challenge, national case competitions, and the final capstone all require students to stand behind their work and defend it under pressure. The Pitch Tank makes that a habit, not a one-time event. It helps them gain confidence, strengthen communication skills, and learn how to make decisions in real business situations. The Podcast Studio: Where Students Find Their Voice Today's business leaders are also creators, communicators, and storytellers. The Podcast Studio gives students a professional space to record podcasts, host interviews, and create digital content around ideas and topics that matter to them. The curriculum treats content creation as a core business skill: students run real content channels, grow actual audiences, and produce AI-generated marketing content as part of their coursework. The studio is the infrastructure that makes professional-quality output possible from day one. Students also experiment with modern AI-powered audio and video platforms to bring their ideas to life, developing communication skills and growing confidence while learning how to engage audiences in a digital-first world.

Anmol Jain, Founding Director at Stride School of Business, said, "Every space here is modelled on how high-performing teams already work with AI - a whiteboard wall to think fast, a boardroom to defend your idea, a studio to tell its story. We have seen what happens when teams make that shift. The campus makes sure our students make it in year one, not year five." The AI Forum: Where Learning Goes Beyond the Classroom Some of the best learning happens outside formal lectures. The AI Forum is an open space where students connect with entrepreneurs, industry leaders, mentors, and changemakers. From guest talks and panel discussions to networking sessions and student showcases, the Forum exposes students to fresh ideas and real-world experience that textbooks alone cannot provide. It is also where the curriculum surfaces publicly: consulting diagnoses, AI audits, growth strategies, and working AI tools all find their audience here, in a space designed for work to be shown, questioned, and sharpened.

Smart Classrooms Designed for Participation Stride's smart classrooms are designed for participation, in the tradition of the world's finest business schools, where knowledge is forged through debate, case analysis, and real-world application. Students discuss ideas and solve business problems while actively contributing to every session, using AI tools to research topics, analyse information, generate insights, and test their thinking in real time, much like the case-method rooms of Harvard, Wharton, or the IIMs, where no student is a passive observer. The curriculum is AI-first by design. Tools like Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity are not introduced as add-ons but used from the first session, which means the classroom itself has to support that way of working. Whether the task is a P & L analysis of a listed company, a market strategy report, or an AI readiness assessment of a real business, the smart classroom is where concepts meet application -- the same rigorous, hands-on standard that defines elite management education globally.

Learning becomes more engaging and practical because students are not just learning concepts -- they are applying them with the same technologies that modern businesses use every day, inside an environment built to match the ambition of the work. Shaping Future-Ready Business Leaders At Stride School of Business, every space has been designed around one simple belief: students learn best when they actively participate and apply what they learn. From the AI Launchpad and AI Forum to smart classrooms, the entire campus is designed to help students develop the skills modern businesses are looking for. The infrastructure is not separate from the curriculum; it is what makes the curriculum possible. Along the way, students gain hands-on experience with leading AI and business platforms and earn 10+ industry certifications from Google, HubSpot, Microsoft, and others. Most importantly, they learn how to use technology to solve problems, make decisions, and create value.

Piyush Nangru, Founder of Stride School of Business, said, "We did not want to add an AI module to an old model. Business education is changing, and the campus has to change with it. We designed every space around the work our students will actually do - creating, presenting, and delivering real outcomes - so that by the time they graduate, they have real work to show, not just a transcript." About Stride School of Business Stride School of Business is India's first AI-native business school, offering a three-year, on-campus UG Management Program in AI and Data Science across its partner campuses in Ghaziabad, Bangalore, and Jaipur. The programme combines business education with hands-on learning, industry certifications, internships, and practical AI applications, equipping students with the skills needed for the future of work. All three partner campuses are AICTE Approved; Jagannath University, Jaipur is additionally UGC-recognised and NAAC Grade A rated. Stride School of Business is an initiative of SET Education Technology Private Limited.

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