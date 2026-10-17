India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: Eight student teams trained by RFL Academy represented India at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Asia Pacific Open Championship 2026 in Hyderabad and won three medals: Gold and Silver in RoboMission Elementary, and Silver in Future Engineers. The championship brought together 149 teams from 25 countries.

What set the results apart was how the teams handled the unexpected. Each competition day included a surprise rule, a task change revealed on the day that teams had to adapt their robots, code and strategy to on the spot.

On Day 1, Team RoboRockstars was the only team in RoboMission Elementary to record a full score with the surprise rule, a performance that led to the Gold medal. On Day 2, Team DNA posted the highest score in the category, also completing the surprise rule, and finished with Silver. In Future Engineers, where teams build autonomous vehicles that navigate a track on their own, Team Sentio won Silver.