PNN Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its Jais campus in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, on 13 October 2026. The MoU was signed by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, and Ms. Sneh Lata, Scientist-G and Deputy Director General (Central), BIS, in the presence of RGIPT's Deans, Heads of Departments and Assistant Deans. The BIS delegation also included Shri Piyush Mahadeorao Wasekar, Scientist-E/Director and Head, Lucknow Branch Office; Shri Ritwik Anand, Scientist-E and Director; and Shri Jaisankar Mishra, Consultant (Standardization Activity).

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in standardization, research and development, conformity assessment, technical capacity building and academic engagement. It is intended to strengthen the connection between scientific research, technological innovation, and the development and implementation of standards. Under the agreement, the two institutions will explore collaborative R & D projects related to standardization and conformity assessment; participation in national and international technical committees; and joint seminars, conferences, workshops, symposia, lectures and training programmes. The MoU also provides for the exchange of technical publications, research information and educational resources. An important area of collaboration is the integration of standardization and conformity assessment concepts into RGIPT's academic programmes. BIS will provide inputs for the development of teaching modules to help students and researchers understand the role of standards in product quality, safety, reliability, testing and technological development.

RGIPT and BIS will also explore the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Standardization, Testing and Conformity Assessment at RGIPT. Other potential areas include the use of RGIPT laboratory facilities for relevant BIS conformity-assessment requirements, the development of IT-based technological solutions to support BIS activities, and faculty engagement for consultancy on a secondment basis. Infrastructure support for relevant R & D projects may also be explored, with terms and conditions to be mutually agreed for individual projects. The MoU was electronically showcased during the national-level World Standards Day 2026 celebration organised by BIS on 14 October 2026 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was organised around the theme "SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy" and was attended by senior BIS officials and Government of India dignitaries, including Shri B. L. Verma and Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Hon'ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for interdisciplinary research, strengthen institutional engagement with India's national quality infrastructure, and promote awareness of standardization among students, faculty members and researchers. Specific activities and projects will be taken forward through mutually agreed arrangements under the MoU. Visit https://rgipt.ac.in/ for more information. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)