Rhea Chakraborty tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/Mediawire): The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list has been unveiled, and it features women under 40 across various fields. It puts the spotlight on those who have made a mark in the last one year and won hearts.
The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll (www.toi.in/mostdesirablewomen), along with an internal jury.
This year Rhea Chakraborty has topped the list. A superficial reading of the word 'desirable' would have you think it is all about physical appeal and glamour. But it's not just about charm, physique or good looks. It is also about how much you think about a person, about the mind space an individual occupies.
In the last year, Rhea was one of the most-talked-about people - but not for a reason she would've ever imagined for. She found herself cast in a terrifying role off-screen - one that she never asked for, and one that was forcibly thrust upon her with the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. And overnight, her life changed forever.
Before she could even grieve, she was stuck in a circus with no ringmaster, caught in a tussle between multiple players. However, she retained her dignity amidst a barrage of insinuation and abuse. With her strength, resilience and restraint - and refusal to sling back the mud or respond in kind - she rose above it.
Also, in the Top 10 are - Adline Castelino (Miss Universe 2020 - 3rd Runner-up) at number 2, Disha Patani at number 3, Kiara Advani at number 4 and Deepika Padukone at number 5.
Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupria Goenka, Ruhi Singh and Aavriti Choudhary (LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020) take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively. Some of the new entrants on this list include Anuja Joshi, Shreya Chaudhry, Neha Jaiswal (LIVA Miss Diva Runner-Up 2020), Tridha Chaudhary, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Alaya F, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Kalyani Priyadarshan (Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman 2020) and Aaditi Pohankar (Maharashtra's Most Desirable Woman 2020), among others.
Watch The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 on June 8, at 10.30 pm on Zoom.
Watch a video on the winners here: https://youtu.be/pLIWcIi1WTY
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
