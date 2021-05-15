Riana Jewellery on being the top jewellery site in the country

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the trend of modernising the Indian culture, many things have left the traditional importance which was hierarchical. Most of the changes are seen in the fashion industry especially in outfits and jewellery.

Indian traditional pieces of jewellery have a remarkable stamp in the world's eye and Riana jewellery has the foremost contribution in developing this trend around the India and rest of the world.

Riana jewellery has the most aesthetic designs which have the perfect sense of luxury and stylish lifestyle. The exquisite collection of traditional and ethnic jewellery is the heart of big-fat Indian weddings. Riana jewellery has it all covered whether it's bride or groom, whether it's Haldi or Phera's, the collection has all the elements which are required to look magnificent and arrest the attention.

Riana jewellery is known for the special care of customers and their desires so that they don't miss the fun of ethnicity and richness of the Indian traditions. Riana jewellery believes that the Indian functions have their own generosity and significance which are associated with lots of feelings and a bunch of emotions.

Riana jewellery upholds its reputation in being original, enigmatic and creative each and every time with the industry leading designs and artistry. The benchmark quality of the Company is not only popular among the citizens but also in the glamorous world of Bollywood.

The astonishing jewellery has complimented the closet of so many beauty queens like Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Pretty Zinta, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and many more. Riana hasn't stopped there, the majestic looking jewellery also has been featured in the Bollywood movies like Veere Di Wedding and Namaste England.

Riana Jewellery has splendid collections of Crimson, Emeralds, Minakari, Pearls and Pastels, Whites and Colors, Vintage Regalia, Brides of Riana and Paparazzi which are the global hits. The reach of Riana jewellery is so diversified in the last few years that they are now part of the many multi-designer stores like Ensemble - Emporio, Aza, Pernia's pop up shop - Delhi, Bombay and London, Aashni and co. - Online and London, Elan in Ahmedabad, Jhelum in Pune and Bombay, and also features in many stores around the country and across the world.

The journey of Riana jewellery is full of hustle and bustle but the immense hard work and dedication have paid to all, same goes with a girl who is behind the success of the company.

"I founded Riana Jewellery, a luxury fashion and lifestyle jewellery line 2012. Indian Heritage and craftsmanship have been the biggest inspiration for my work. All the pieces designed by me, for men and women, are handcrafted here in India by highly skilled, authentic craftsmen whose generations have been into this," said SHIKHA JINDAL, the founder and CEO of the Riana Jewellery.

The words of the founder have impacted the work in a very good way. Riana jewellery has achieved success in keeping the rich culture and heritage alive that isn't a piece of cake. The everyday changing fashion has one thing steady and that is the Riana which gives birth to the ethnic trends and generates employment to the Indian craftsmen who were on the verge of getting extinct.

For more information visit the website: (https://rianajewellery.com)

