Rise Infraventures targets 300 crore of sales with Delhi office

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rise Infraventures, a Gurugram Headquartered real estate consultancy company is ready to capture the real estate market of Delhi with the target to achieve incremental sales of Rs. 300 crore, with the vision to establish and be recognized as amongst real estate consultants on a Pan - India level. The Company is already flourishing and generating a monthly sale of Rs. 100 crore (GMV) through its Gurugram Office.

The dynamics of the Delhi real estate market is changing quickly and indicating the trend of premium and luxury houses. The hit of COVID waves has brought the trend of luxury homes with a massive increase in the market. This significant increase has created an opportunity for Rise Infrastructures to accomplish its goal of 300 crores (GMV) through the Delhi office. The market for residential and commercial project categories is the appropriate way to expand revenue generation. The investors are also looking for valuable and reputable project deals in the market.

Currently, the market is offering a broad range of business opportunities in both residential and commercial projects. Looking at the emerging growth, the company aims to move forward with the legacy of Rise Infraventures to become the best. The determined experts of the company always come up with good strategies to provide the best solutions. As per the market research, there is 25 per cent of total premium and luxury launches this year. In comparison to previous years, the growth is quite significant.

"The ability to deliver excellent projects on time is a testament to our resolute enactment. The impeccable stature within the fraternity combined with a qualified and professional team of Rise Infraventures ensures 100 per cent customer satisfaction. As per the market analysis, the injunction for residential projects has been increased. It is a good time for Rise Infraventures Limited to capture the market with our unexplored and inventive commercial, residential projects. Advancing demand after post-COVID situation in the industry is a pre boost for our launches. The prime focus is to deliver the best luxury residential projects around the city. The developed need for luxury residential will create new pinnacles of triumph in the real estate industry," added Sachin Gawri, CEO & Founder Rise Infraventures Limited.

Rise Infraventures is delivering a high standard of services in residential and commercial projects. Building the properties with new-age marketing tools to create a dream property for customers and to reach the goal.

