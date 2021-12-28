RISE WPU expects EdTech sector to continue driving new-age courses for upskilling and reskilling in India

You would like to read
- Online upskilling platform Scaler Academy launches "Forever" - a lifelong career accelerator program
- Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors join forces to launch the inaugural edition of the Indian Family Business Awards
- Excess spending and hard feelings: Some expert tips on how to go through Black Friday without wasting time and money
- AIWMI launches Qualifi India, national initiative for upskilling through advanced finance education programs
- PAMS' Growth+ program helps budding professionals to unlock their true potential
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian EdTech sector has continued to thrive in 2021.
It has witnessed a phenomenal growth across domains to accelerate learning outcomes, thanks to increased internet and smartphone penetration, a shift toward digital learning, and the need to upskill.
According to a report by transaction advisory firm, RBSA Advisors, the Indian EdTech industry is expected to be worth $30 billion in the next ten years.
In the last one year, the sector has witnessed a new creed - applied learning - which means courses are curated on the principles of learning through practical application rather than theory. This has helped students gain a broader perspective and shape their worldview through hands-on skills.
Moreover, the use of technology in education has given students access to global quality academicians, industry experts, and seamless flexibility, allowing them to learn in an agile learning environment that nurtures and encourages work-study-life balance.
In the process, the EdTech sector has broken down geographical barriers and made education more accessible. We have observed an increased traction from tier-2 cities for online courses in technology, with a focus on reskilling or upskilling. This trend is expected to gain further momentum in the coming year.
Besides this, there has been an increase in the number of women enrolling in such courses. We are encouraged by the number of women who are upskilling and reskilling in order to enter the tech workforce. In fact, as part of their diversity and inclusion initiatives, several technology companies are mobilising significant efforts to improve gender parity in their workforce, particularly at the top.
The EdTech revolution has empowered students and career-changers with applied learning opportunities and will continue to shape the education sector significantly in the coming years.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor