Riverdale Aerovista launches "Home and Happiness" offer for home-seekers

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI/PNN): Though the pandemic has meant a slowdown in economic activity across different sectors, the Real Estate industry seems to be bucking the trend.

Experts say that real estate will see a phase of growth in the medium to long term buoyed by low-interest rates, low stamp duty and developer discounts and special offers, etc.

Sharing details, Sanjeev Jindal, CEO of Riverdale Group, a renowned Real Estate organisation of Chandigarh said, "Customers are investing more in property and seem to be in no mood to leave this golden opportunity."

He added, "The value of owning a good home has increased during the present time of the pandemic. Seeking better infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and environment, families from metropolitan cities like Delhi are shifting to Tricity in large numbers, which is another reason for robust growth in the real estate industry of the region. watchers believe that the current period is an opportune time for buyers to invest in property and purchase a new home or a commercial property, owing to lower home loan interest rates, which are expected to hover around 7 per cent. In keeping with this improved sentiment and to make it easier for prospective buyers to own a home Riverdale Aerovista, our residential township adjoining the famous Aerocity in Mohali has rolled out very attractive offers for the customers."

Riverdale Aerovista has unveiled a "Home and Happiness" offer to make buying a home easier for those dreaming of owning their, own, residential unit. While in the case of independent duplex villas, a hefty discount of over Rs 2.5 lakhs is being given, in 3BHK floors the same has been kept at an attractive Rs 1.5 lakhs and freehold residential plots, too, are available at very affordable rates, much cheaper than the Aerocity rates.

Besides these exciting discounts, the buyers will also get numerous advantages like 3 ACs or Club membership worth Rs 1 Lac as complimentary membership for all bookings done under the offer. Designed on international standards, Riverdale Aerovista Township offers plots, floors, and villas, where prospective buyers can book a property by depositing a nominal token amount of 1 per cent of BSP or 51K, even through an Online transaction, thus making sure that the price for the intended property is frozen with the current advantage even when someone is unable to personally visit the project.

"To make visits for customers to Riverdale's township site safe & secure amid this pandemic, we have created a foolproof safety system to keep customers and homeowners safe from COVID 19. Under this system, we have been strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines issued by W.H.O., ICMR & MHA at Corporate-cum-Sales office. All the staff dealing with visitors is protected and fully conscious of their responsibility," said Col Inderjeet Kumar, President, Strategic Planning & Corporate Relations, Riverdale Aerovista Group.

Riverdale Aerovista has gone a step further and also unveiled a campaign which is an interesting alliteration - 'Swachhata, Sundarta, Suraksha', Col Kumar elucidated on the campaign, "Swachhata (Cleanliness) is the most important thing to take care of in this pandemic. Following the principle, regular maintenance of townships like sanitization etc is being done - to keep the project Corona-free by our staff members at all common areas such as Parks, Lift Lobbies, Parking areas and Children Play Zones. Sundarta (Beauty) signifies the 1st ever Spanish 'Neoclassical' architecture of the township. And further moving to Suraksha (Safety) Riverdale Aerovista is a gated 2 tier society, equipped with CCTVs cameras. No stranger can be allowed inside without proper scrutiny."

Riverdale Aerovista offers plots of varying sizes. There are 3BHK premium homes and a plan to also create freehold premium duplex villas with servant accommodation. The township is a marvel of engineering. Underground electric cables & beautiful Maple street lights make it a cynosure of all eyes. A beautifully designed Shopping Arcade at the very entrance, a world-class clubhouse with enviable facilities & amenities provides the icing on the cake. Excellent exteriors and elegant interiors provide a better lifestyle and living standards with its 'Ready to Move-In' options for the end-users.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)