"Riverdale Aerovista's new residential project: A marvel of grandeur, luxury & quality"

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): With a vision to break the monotony in the architectural style of residential development in the Chandigarh Region, Riverdale Aerovista, a renowned real estate company, has brought about a paradigm shift in the architectural design of residential properties.

Riverdale Aerovista has established an enviable project in which the residential offerings - both ready to move in flats & villas have been made by top-of-the-line architects in the 'Spanish Revival Architecture' style.

(http://www.aerovista.in) Aerovista, with its brilliant location adjoining Aerocity, Mohali on the Chandigarh International Airport road and rapidly developing business district, is poised to be the new Hotspot in the vicinity. Connected by an extensive network of highways, Aerovista sends a fresh breeze.

Its proximity to major establishments like Mohali IT Park, Fortis, ISB, Universities, International Schools, and existing and upcoming Malls makes it a 'Star Buy' with unlimited potential both for capital appreciation as well as a reputable residential destination!

Sanjeev Jindal, CEO of Riverdale Group said, "We are committed to providing the best class in the residential sector around the Tricity( Chandigarh - Mohali - Panchkula). The Group has used its extensive experience in the construction and development of custom-built homes, keeping in mind the significant decisive factors like affordability, timeliness, quality, and security. Our new Spanish style homes are affordable without compromising on grandeur & quality."

Col (Retd) Inderjeet Kumar, President, Strategic Planning & Corporate Relations, Riverdale Aerovista Group said, "The construction offers independent floors & villas which have been made keeping in mind Vastu design. Another USP of the project is its location. Situated next to Aerocity and off the airport road, the property is just 1 min from the Zirakpur-Patiala Highway, 5 mins from the Chandigarh -Ambala highway and 10 mins from the Kalka-Shimla highway."

The curves and arches play a significant role in creating unique dwelling units. Balconies are designed so that one could step out from the room to enjoy fresh air and views. The villas wear an ornamental look with wrought ironwork gracing stair railings, gates & window grills to give it a perfect Spanish look.

Sanjeev Jindal further added, "Our flats and villas are very affordable. The group is working on thin profit margins, the minimum that is required to sustain the organization and make sure that the quality policy and quality benchmarks remain intact under all circumstances."

Surrounded by a lush garden, resident's clubhouse, pocket parks and green spaces the company's project are done in an evergreen Neo-Classical style, while these villas are a complete marvel of design and lifestyle, Plots are a-dream-come-true for the eclectic visionary. It is like your imagination is running wild, and your ideas are flying while you design your abode your way. Not only has the exteriors spoken of Spanish magnificence, the interiors too boast of unmatched elegance.

Sums up Col (Retd) Inderjeet Kumar, "Riverdale Aerovista's project has been created by adhering to environmental concerns. The project is based on the 'environment sustainability' principle and now after delivering phase 1, 2 and 3 of our project successfully, we are now gearing up to unveil phase 4 soon."

A government and RERA approved the project with its own shopping arcade and having reputed healthcare, education, shopping & entertainment facilities with easy reach. The project ensures safety and security for its residents with a gated township, round clock 24X 7 security. With over 50 families of prominence already residing make Aerovista an elite and influential neighbourhood to be a part of with a lush green, pollution-free and tranquil environment.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)