VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27: Electrosteel Castings Limited, a leading water infrastructure solution provider for over seven decades, hosted the fourth edition of its flagship award, Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2026, in association with Bharat Chamber of Commerce. Held under the theme "Flowing Together, Growing Together", the award recognises individuals and organisations whose work with communities is reviving rivers, restoring water bodies and securing water access across India. This year Jal Sevak Samman honored water warriors from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The Jal Sevak Samman ceremony was graced by Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM (Retd.), Former Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force as Chief Guest, and Cmde. P. R. Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), as Guest of Honour. The ceremony opened with Jal Stuti, a special presentation celebrating the spirit of water stewardship and collective responsibility, featuring the dignitaries and past Jal Sevak Samman winners.

In the Individual Category, the Jal Sevak Samman 2026 was awarded to Mr. Sanjay Sajjan Singh from Bihar for reviving the Ram Rekha river, restoring irrigation to 70 villages and rejuvenating about 150 water bodies. Over eight years, he mobilised donations and shramdaan (voluntary labour) from every household across these villages to build the Ramrekha tank and the Budha Budhi Dam. His campaign to revive the Fulsar and Niranjana rivers, launched in August 2021, brought the Fulsar back to life in 2024. In the Organisational Category, the award was conferred upon Jharkhali Sabuj Bahini, West Bengal, for nine years of water guardianship led by women in the Sundarbans. More than 400 women, many of them widows of tiger attack victims, plant mangroves to strengthen embankments and check salinity, renovate ponds and canals for rainwater storage, farming and fish farming, and train households in rainwater harvesting and greywater reuse. The Runner-up in Organisational category recognition went to Jan Jagran Kendra, Jharkhand, which since 1982 has carried out watershed development from ridge to valley across 1,028 villages, treating nearly 30,000 hectares and benefiting over one lakh people through institutions run by the community. A Special Recognition was presented to SEWAK (Self Employed Workers Association Kendra), Odisha, for watershed development over 2,817 hectares in Sundargarh district and groundwater monitoring of 4,113 wells across 5 districts and 24 blocks, data that now guides village water planning.

"Jal Sevak Samman was created to bring forward the people who are quietly securing water for their communities. This year's winners, from a river reviver in Bihar and the women guardians of the Sundarbans to institutions that have built water security village by village in Jharkhand and Odisha, show that lasting change flows from community ownership. At Electrosteel, we remain committed to carrying this movement forward," said Mr. Sunil Katial, CEO & Whole-time Director, Electrosteel Castings Ltd. He further added, "Flowing Together, Growing Together' is more than our theme this year; our awardees have lived it. When a village comes together, a dying river flows again, barren land turns green and women become guardians of their water. At Electrosteel, we carry water to millions, and we are proud to honour those who protect it at its source."

This year, nominations were invited from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury comprising Ms. Atri Bhattacharya, IAS; Ms. Nayantara Pal Choudhury, Honorary Consul for Norway in the Eastern Region of India; and Mr. Naresh Pachisia, President, Bharat Chamber of Commerce. The evening concluded with a cultural performance by the Sourendro and Soumyojit musical duo. In keeping with its spirit of environmental stewardship, this fourth edition of Jal Sevak Samman was conducted as a plastic-free event. Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman continues to grow as a platform where recognition meets responsibility, inspiring communities and institutions to work together towards a water secure India.

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