RJ Khushee announces release of first Gujarati track "Bindas chhu hu"

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/ATK): Upcoming Gujarati film RJ Khushee has officially announced the release of its first Gujarati song named "Bindas chhu hu" that will be available soon for listening on different digital music platforms.

While the screenplay and the script has been written by Jatin Sadhu, the song has been sung by the prominent Bollywood singer Aishwarya Majmudar and Jatin Sadhu. Jatin Sadhu has additionally given the music and written the lyrics for this beautiful song.

The song truly justifies the title as it beautifully depicts and captures the essence of a liberated young woman. The film circles around the life of young Khushee, the ups and downs she goes through and how she overcomes them, how she helps other girls, showcasing and reverberating the quote "You are a woman, that is your superpower".

The versatile artist Jatin Sadhu has beautifully encompassed the different emotions of a woman through this film. The other important team members include Concept-Himanshu Vyas, Producer-VinayRai, Rai Ananta Media, Co Producer- GURU - The Arts Hub, Story Writers- Jatin Sadhu & Himanshu Vyas, Executive Producer- Ami Desai, Social Media Partner- DoxHox and Online Partner- Network Mengo.

While talking about his latest release, singer-composer and writer Jatin Sadhu said, "This is one my favourite modern Gujarati song composed so far as it is a tribute to the women struggling to get freedom in this dominating world.This will surely widen the outreach of our work to the global level and we certainly are looking forward to it". Aishwarya Majmudar also enjoyed a lot while singing this song.

