RMK Group of Institutions donates Rs 1.08 crore to TN Government for COVID-19 fight

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): RMK Group of Institutions, which runs three top-ranked engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu-- namely, RMK Engineering College, RMD Engineering College, and RMK College of Engineering and Technology-- has donated Rs. 1.08 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards the state's fight against COVID-19.
R.S. Munirathinam, Founder and Chairman, R.M. Kishore, Vice Chairman, and Yelamanchi Pradeep, Secretary of the RMK Group of Institutions met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, and handed over the cheque towards the donation in the presence of Hon'ble Higher Education Minister of TN K. Ponmudi, at Chennai recently (on 10th June 2021).
Commenting on its humanitarian response, R.S. Munirathinam, said, "It is with tremendous admiration for the Government's tireless efforts to contain the pandemic that we contribute to the relief fund. As an institution committed to raising socially responsible citizens of the future, we always look forward to doing what we can to alleviate the hardships of the communities around us. If we stand united, and conduct ourselves according to COVID-19 guidelines, we can put the pandemic behind us soon."
It is to be noted that the group had distributed food to over 1,500 migrant labourers affected by the lockdown restrictions last year, and its staff of about 500 had then donated their one-day salary, amounting to over Rs. 4 lakhs, to the CM's relief fund. The group institutions conducted awareness programs on COVID-19 virus and safety/precautionary methods in several villages in Thiruvallur district during March 2020, distributing pamphlets in Tamil through panchayat offices and door-to-door campaigns.
Since its inception about 25 years ago, RMK Group has produced over 25,000 graduates, including more than 1,700 university rank holders and 34 gold medalists. The institutions lay emphasis on social projects. The group has adopted five villages: namely, Puduvoyal, Kavaraipettai (Kilmudalambedu), Melmudalambedu, Peruvoyal, and Chinnakavanam in Thiruvallur district. With the participation of the staff and students, the group routinely undertakes health and hygiene camps, conducts awareness camps taking up various environmental and health causes. It has developed tech solutions, including a mobile app and an IoT-based smart farming system for the promotion of agriculture in these villages.
