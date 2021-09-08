RMS Cloud's strategic partnership with Jungle Lodges & Resorts and other boutique properties; strengthen its presence in Indian hospitality industry

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://www.rmscloud.com) RMS Cloud, a global hotel management software solutions leader has signed five prominent boutique resorts, hotel chains and industry partners including (https://www.junglelodges.com) Jungle Lodges and Resorts, (https://www.ragaontheganges.com) Raga on the Ganges, (https://www.chariotbeachresorts.com) Chariot Beach Resort, (https://www.aseascape.com) Elsewhere Goa and (https://sysotel.com) Sysotel to explore new possibilities of digital transformation in hospitality technology.

This partnership allows hotel and property owners to access data from their RMS Hotel Management System to seamlessly monitor revenue, drive sales and generate business insights. Headquartered in Australia, RMS Cloud is a renowned brand in the hospitality industry known for its software and cloud computing services.

Among the prominent hotels partnered with RMS Cloud - Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a Government of Karnataka enterprise with 19 resorts and 7 jungle camps spread across the rich flora and fauna of Karnataka attracts a high number of tourists and offers several accommodation and experience packages. RMS won the exclusive tender to provide an Enterprise Property Management Software solution to JLR.

Raga on the Ganges is a beautiful abode in Rishikesh that offers visitors a break from city life and an opportunity to immerse themselves in the idyllic mountains and valleys. Chariot Beach Resort is a 5-star luxury beach retreat at Mahabalipuram with a lush property featuring 8 categories of accommodation to the delight of guests.

Elsewhere Goa offers a peek into the old Portuguese colony of Goa while allowing visitors to enjoy beach houses or tents with a breath-taking view of the azure sea. Similarly, an industry partner - Sysotel is an AI-based hotel revenue management system that offers user-friendly revenue management solutions to the hospitality industry powered by data from RMS Cloud's hotel management technology platform.

Praket Arya, Director, Raga on the Ganges said, "RMS is revolutionary management software and a god-send for the hospitality industry. With everything in one platform, booking, distribution, guest engagement along with managing and delegating operational tasks to staff becomes an easy process ensuring seamless operations. The native channel manager helps with distributing the entire hotel inventory and the whole process becomes convenient and transparent."

There was a time when hotels were bound to pay huge commissions for bookings to offline travel agencies. However, the steady adoption of digitisation across the Indian hospitality sector has brought transparency and efficiency to the whole ecosystem. Now, with the gradual shift towards cloud computing, solutions such as RMS offer better data management and reduced workload for hotels and properties.

Peter Ferris, Chief Sales Officer, RMS Cloud said, "We are delighted to partner with such prominent hotel chains and 5-star luxury resorts. At RMS Cloud, we believe in delivering products that bring ease and efficiency to the daily operations of our customers. Through our hotel management system, our partners can generate strong and streamlined strategies to offer dynamic pricing, increase online booking and offer business insights."

With over 30 years of expertise in developing property and reservations management for hotel, motel, apartment and RV/Holiday Park segments; RMS Cloud has been at the forefront as a globally renowned software company. The company is known worldwide for providing support in online booking, channel management and front office systems in the hospitality industry. It has a customer base of more than 6,500 properties across 45 countries.

