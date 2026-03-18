NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: RNFI Services Limited, through its fintech platform Relipay, today announced the nationwide rollout of its UPI QR-based cash withdrawal service in partnership with Jio Payments Bank Limited, following a successful pilot phase.

The service enables customers to withdraw cash instantly by scanning a UPI QR code at authorized outlets within RNFI's Business Correspondent (BC) network. Customers can simply scan the QR code, enter the withdrawal amount, and authenticate using their UPI PIN. Once completed, the merchant dispenses the cash, enabling a simple and frictionless assisted transaction experience.

Commenting on the launch, Krishnakumar Daga, Chief Executive Officer, RNFI Services Ltd. said, "UPI has transformed digital payments across India, but access to cash remains critical for millions, especially in rural and semi-urban markets. This service bridges that gap by combining the scale of UPI with the reach of our assisted network, enabling secure and seamless last-mile cash access."