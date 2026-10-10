SMPL New Delhi [India], October 9: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the SLAT Toppers Webinar, scheduled for 16th October, 2026 at 5:00 PM. Planned for students preparing for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027, the session offers a first-hand perspective on the SLAT journey from candidates who have been through it successfully. SLAT is the gateway to premier undergraduate law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools in Pune, NOIDA, Hyderabad and Nagpur. The webinar will cover how the toppers approached their preparation, managed the exam and stayed focused throughout their journey. Students will get an opportunity to understand what worked for them, learn from their experiences and take away practical perspectives that can help them prepare better for SLAT. The session is designed to give aspirants a realistic understanding of the preparation journey, so they can approach their own SLAT preparation with greater clarity and confidence.

Who can attend: Candidates who have started their SLAT application are eligible to attend the webinar. Attendance is free of cost, and webinar registration is available through the SLAT application form. About SLAT 2027: SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19th, 2026 (Saturday) and December 26th, 2026 (Saturday), in 62 centres across India. The test follows a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes across five sections: Legal Reasoning, Logical Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge. Candidates may attempt the test twice, with the higher of the two scores considered for evaluation. There is no negative marking in SLAT 2027. SLAT 2027 registration and payment closes on December 4, 2026 (Friday).

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes require a minimum of 40% marks. Registration Process: Candidates who have not yet started their SLAT 2027 registration can do so through the official registration portal SLAT 2027. They need to fill in their personal and academic details, verify the OTP sent to their registered email address or mobile number, and complete the SLAT application process. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password via email and SMS. Candidates should ensure that they provide accurate details and maintain a valid email address and mobile number throughout the process.

Candidates who have started their SLAT 2027 registration are eligible to attend the webinar, giving aspirants an opportunity to learn from the toppers while their preparation is underway. For more details about SLAT 2027 and to start your registration, visit: SLAT 2027. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)