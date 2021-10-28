Robin.io and Prodapt form alliance to deliver differentiated Cloud-Native Services for 5G to digital service providers

You would like to read
San Jose (California) [US]/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt and Robin.io today announced a strategic partnership in which Prodapt will host and offer SI support for Robin Cloud-native Platform (CNP) for deployment and life cycle management of 5G/4G network services for the DSP industry.
This partnership will enable DSPs to accelerate their cloud-native journey and simplify the end-to-end service lifecycle of virtual network services.
Prodapt's OVX empowers DSPs & Cloud-native edge vendors with 360-degree partnerships offering solutions engineering, technology lab-as-a-service and development services while enabling DSPs, solution providers and users to accelerate the launch of new digital services.
Robin.io delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications for 5G services. Robin and Prodapt see the need for a new approach in managing software applications, services and physical resources for providers and enterprises.
"This alliance enables us to provide Telco industry-specific differentiated cloud-native services with capabilities such as multi-cloud orchestration, metal to service orchestration and management, and network function orchestration and management. This enables DSPs to differentiate themselves with a quick go-to-market approach with their enterprise offerings," said Rajiv Papneja, Head of Cloud & Network Services at Prodapt.
"It's time to take network transformation to the next level," said Mehran Hadipour, Vice President-Alliances, Robin.io. "Robin.io in, partnership with Prodapt, will bring cloud agility to deploy 4G and 5G RAN (DU, CU, Radio Controller), AMF, UPF, etc. on COTS hardware. Our joint solution brings centralized orchestration and automates deployment in minutes while allowing scaling to a million nodes and automating lifecycle management tasks."
