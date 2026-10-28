VMPL Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 27: The bootstrapped Surat startup has crossed 7,600 sellers in its first four months, without raising a rupee of outside funding Robnu Technologies LLP today announced Robnu, the world's first WhatsApp OMS: a complete order management system that sellers run from a WhatsApp chat. A seller on Meesho, AJIO or Amazon can now accept orders, pull shipping labels, raise claims and check what a marketplace actually paid them, all without opening a dashboard. More than 7,000 sellers have joined in the four months since launch. Robnu is bootstrapped and has taken no external funding. The thinking behind the product is simple. Most Indian sellers run their business from a phone, and much of that business already happens on WhatsApp: supplier chats, courier photos, customer queries. Order management software, meanwhile, has stayed on the desktop. Robnu moves the OMS to where the seller already is.

A seller connects any number of marketplace accounts and manages all of them from one chat. From WhatsApp they can: - Process orders across every connected account, including bulk acceptance - Ask for shipping labels and get them back as print-ready PDFs - Start a claim by sending a photo of a damaged return; the evidence goes with it - See payments and settlements, with an alert when a payout does not add up - Get a daily order digest and ask questions in their own language, by text or voice "Every OMS before us asked the seller to come to the software," said Hiren Bhuva, co-founder of Robnu. "Our sellers pack boxes all day with a phone in their pocket. So we sent the software to them. The whole business, every account, every label, every claim, inside the one app they never close."

Behind the chat sits Robnu's agentic automation engine, which the company believes is also a first for the category. The agents accept new orders around the clock, prepare the morning's labels before staff arrive, reconcile every payout down to the individual order, and file time-sensitive claims before their windows close. "The chat is the steering wheel, not the engine," said Akash Fasara, co-founder of Robnu. "Most of what Robnu does happens while the seller's phone is in their pocket. WhatsApp is how they stay in charge without changing how they already work." The growth has come almost entirely from referrals inside seller communities; the company has spent nothing on paid acquisition. Robnu was built in Surat, a city better known for diamonds and textiles than for software, on the founders' own money, and there are no plans to raise.

Robnu is available now. Sellers can manage their entire e-commerce business on WhatsApp by connecting their first marketplace account; onboarding takes a few minutes. Platform status is published at status.robnu.com. About Robnu Robnu is the world's first WhatsApp OMS and the first agentic order management system. It lets Indian e-commerce sellers run their complete operations, orders, labels, returns, claims, payments and advertising, across unlimited marketplace accounts, through WhatsApp and the Robnu web platform. Robnu is built by Robnu Technologies LLP, by Onviqa Inc, a bootstrapped company based in Surat, India, founded by Hiren Bhuva and Akash Fasara. More at https://robnu.com. Media Contact: Robnu Technologies LLP

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