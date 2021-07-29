Roche's Evrysdi® (risdiplam) - the first and only oral treatment for adults and children two months or older suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - now available in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PR Newswire): Roche today announced the launch of Evrysdi (risdiplam), the first and only approved treatment in India for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients.
Evrysdi was first approved by the US FDA in August 2020 and is today available in India within 11 months of the US approval. Since its launch, over 4,000 SMA patients across 50+ countries have benefitted from Evrysdi.
