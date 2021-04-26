Rodic Consultants develops "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP" to ensure quick oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The first-of-its-kind platform will closely track real-time location of vehicles to ensure hassle free oxygen supply to government and private hospitals in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the platform recently, making Uttar Pradesh the first state to adopt a digital solution to combat the shortage of oxygen supply

The second wave of coronavirus has imbued unforeseen challenges in the country and hospitals in many Indian cities including the national capital Delhi are reeling under shortage of oxygen supply.

Now finding a silver lining to address the challenge digitally, Rodic Consultant Private Limited has developed a first-of-its-kind digital portal "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP" to ensure hassle free and timely supply of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh. The unique platform will regularly monitor and track real-time location of vehicles so that oxygen reaches hospitals without any delay especially during emergencies.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, "Oxygen monitoring system has been set up in the state capital amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Under this system, a Command Control Centre has been opened at Home Department in Lucknow. Through this, Management Information System's (MIS) daily, live report on the movement of Oxygen tankers can be monitored and viewed on a map. Software's dashboard will analyse and inform if the tanker is getting delayed - either in filling or in transportation. We will create an app which will be installed in driver's mobile phone to act as GPS."

Rodic Consultants has developed the platform with support from Food Safety and Drug Administration, Department of Medical Education, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Transport and Home Department of Uttar Pradesh. Rodic's representatives will be available round the clock to ensure easy supply of oxygen to government and private hospitals in a timely manner.

"Today, the country is battling unforeseen challenges. During these volatile times, uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals is extremely important for smooth functioning of health systems. The platform will closely monitor and track location of vehicles assigned with the task of oxygen supply and will help to provide oxygen to the hospitals in the shortest possible time according to the demand and requirement. During the development process, we received significant and much needed support from the state government and we hope that through the "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP" initiative, we will be able to save the lives of many people," said Manish Tyagi, Executive Director, Rodic Consultant Private Limited.

Oxygen demand to be met soon: A web portal/link has been developed for "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP". This link will directly connect the needy with officers/workers who are in-charge of the oxygen supply chain in the state. All the details will be regularly uploaded on the portal by company's representatives.

By tracking availability online, delivery vehicles will be assigned to the nearest location to avoid emergencies, save time and fulfil oxygen demands. Additionally, vehicles assigned with the task of oxygen supply will be closely monitored through the platform to meet the requirements as soon as possible. The company is also ramping up its efforts to increase the numbers of drivers to ensure hassle free supply.

With this, Uttar Pradesh now has become the first state to adopt a digital platform to fast-pace efforts to supply oxygen. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the platform on Friday and the digital portal will go a long way to sate the oxygen demand during COVID-19 pandemic in local and private hospitals of the state.

