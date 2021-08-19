RoDTEP Rates will increase exports of cotton textiles, Chairman, TEXPROCIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manoj Kumar Patodia, Chairman, TEXPROCIL in a statement today, welcomed the announcement of the much-awaited RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products) rates for exports.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of including the entire textile value chain under the RoDTEP Scheme. This will go a long way not only in ensuring the healthy development of the value chain, but also improve India's competitiveness in overseas markets, he said.

Patodia also pointed out that the RoDTEP Rates will go a long way in empowering clusters to manufacture raw materials, supply finished goods, increase employment and realise the vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Manoj Kumar Patodia also thanked the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles for notifying the RoDTEP rates.

