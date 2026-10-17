PRNewswire New Delhi [India], October 17: Freyr Energy, India's second-largest residential rooftop solar company under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, announced Rohit Sharma, India's World Cup-winning captain, as its first-ever brand ambassador. The association launches with 'Solar Ho, Toh Freyr Ho!', a nationwide campaign built on a simple idea: rooftop solar is a 30-year decision, and it deserves a company that delivers year after year. The campaign also features an ad film, "Rishta Pakka," with Rohit Sharma as the protagonist, talking about solar, subsidies, and its benefits through a humour-led narrative. The partnership brings together two records of consistency and benchmark-setting. Rohit Sharma has spent nearly two decades delivering at the highest level of international cricket, setting standards others now measure themselves against. Freyr Energy has done the same on India's rooftops for more than a decade, designing, financing, installing and servicing 24,000+ solar systems across 40+ cities, and introducing industry firsts such as its Freyr Energy App, self-cleaning solar systems and solar experience centres. The launch comes at a turning point for the category, with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana bringing millions of Indian families to rooftop solar for the first time. Eligible households can access government subsidy support of up to ₹78,000, while financing options at low and competitive interest rates can further reduce the upfront financial burden of making the switch. A solar system is meant to perform for decades, long after installation day, so the real risk for a family is not whether to go solar, but whom to trust with it. 'Solar Ho, Toh Freyr Ho!' is built to answer that question.

Saurabh Marda, Co-founder & Managing Director, Freyr Energy, said, "Our aim has always been to raise the bar for what Indian homeowners can expect from rooftop solar, not just on installation day but across the 30-year life of their system. Rohit has spent his career doing exactly that in cricket, which made him the natural choice as our first brand ambassador." Radhika Choudary, Co-founder & Director, Freyr Energy, said, "When a family puts solar on its roof, they are trusting a company for the next 30 years. That company has to show up every time and stand behind the family's decision long after the system is switched on. 'Solar Ho, Toh Freyr Ho!' says that in five words, and no one says it better than Rohit."

Speaking about the association, Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "Protecting the environment has been close to my heart for years. Rooftop solar gives families a chance to do their bit for the planet, and it's important to have a partner you can trust for the journey. That's what drew me to Freyr Energy. I'm happy to be part of their campaign, encouraging more families to embrace solar and choose a cleaner, more sustainable future." Rajan Mahalingam, Marketing Head, Freyr Energy, said, "'Solar Ho, Toh Freyr Ho!' is built to make Freyr the first name families think of when they consider rooftop solar. Rohit's reputation for consistency and trust mirrors what we promise every customer, and that gives the campaign an authenticity audiences will connect with. We look forward to taking this message to millions of homes across India."

The ad film "Rishta Pakka" is live across Freyr Energy's YouTube channel on: https://youtu.be/SW_0c1FSaQU About Freyr Energy Founded in 2014 by Saurabh Marda and Radhika Choudary, Freyr Energy is India's second-largest residential rooftop solar company under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with 24,000+ installations for homes and businesses across 40+ cities. The company brings system design, installation, financing assistance and technology-enabled customer support under one roof to make the switch to rooftop solar simple and dependable. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)