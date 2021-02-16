Roshan Energy signs MOU with US firm for Lithium battery production

You would like to read
- BHEL wins order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Australia Stocks extend losses
- National Mission On Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage To Ensure India Captures Economic Opportunities At Hand
- India's Crude Oil Output Falls Around 5% In July, Natural Gas Production Down 10%
- India's Crude Oil Production Slides Around 5% In November
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("Roshan"), is pleased to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Barrel Energy Inc. ("Barrel")(OTC: BRLL) - the USA, to promote green energy solutions, including Lithium batteries development. As part of this partnership, Roshan Energy Technologies will collaborate with Barrel to establish Lithium-Ion battery manufacturing units in North America by Barrel and by Roshan Energy Technologies in India.
As part of this transformative deal, Roshan Energy Technologies will extend its technical resources and expertise. At the same time, Barrel will organize funds and international marketing abilities. Roshan and Barrel will first establish a Lithium Battery Manufacturing facility in India. Plans for the facility with a three-phase rollout of powerful products have been in development by Roshan's CEO and engineering team leader, S.A. Gaffoor. Both organizations will work together to design, plan, and develop customized green energy solutions for customers across the globe.
A joint R & D division will be developed in conjunction with Barrels' Nevada Tech Center as part of the partnership. Roshan's Ashok Shukla, a professor emeritus with 40 years of research experience of specialized batteries and over 350 published technical papers, will lead the team with the aim of designing customized solutions for battery development, improvement, and recycling.
This joint venture is facilitated by ArcgenConsulting, a management consulting firm based in Hyderabad, India. They specialize in management consulting and technology solutions.
Roshan Energy Technologies and Barrel's partnership's primary objective is developing superior technologies and manufacturing of Lithium-Ion batteries utilizing mutual synergies.
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor