VMPL New Delhi [India], April 18: Rotoris, India's most desirable watch brand and the country's first design-led mechanical watch house, today announced Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings' pace spearhead and India's premier left-arm pacer, as The ROTORIS Man and the face of the brand's IPL 2026 campaign. The association marks a defining chapter for both: a brand built on the philosophy of relentless forward motion, and a cricketer whose finest hour arrived just hours ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On the evening of 16 April 2026, in Match 24 of IPL 2026 against the Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning performance that etched his name permanently into Punjab Kings' folklore. With figures of 3/22 across four disciplined overs, dismissing Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sherfane Rutherford, Arshdeep became the first bowler in IPL history to claim 100 wickets for the Punjab Kings franchise, achieving the milestone in his 87th appearance for the side.

Punjab Kings went on to chase down 196 with commanding ease in 16.3 overs, powered by Prabhsimran Singh's unbeaten 80 off 39 and skipper Shreyas Iyer's fluent 66 off 35, sealing a seven-wicket victory that catapulted the franchise to the summit of the IPL 2026 points table. Arshdeep was named Player of the Match. The win carried particular weight after a season that had tested the team's patience. What made the Wankhede performance resonant, and what drew Rotoris to this precise moment, was the journey behind the wickets. A recalibration. A comeback. A man who held his nerve through the long wait and delivered precisely when it mattered most.

"Cricket teaches you that time is the great leveller. The season opened with its own share of lessons. I trusted the process, kept working, and reminded myself that time always turns, and it always turns for good. That belief lives at the heart of Rotoris. This brand stands on the conviction that you keep moving forward, keep building toward something greater. That is how I approach my game, every single day. This association feels bigger than a partnership. It feels like a statement of intent." -- Arshdeep Singh, The ROTORIS Man and Punjab Kings Pace Spearhead The ROTORIS Man is a distinct kind of designation. It is reserved for those who embody the brand's core conviction: that greatness is earned, one disciplined step at a time. Arshdeep Singh represents precisely that ideal. A bowler who has given a decade of his life to the craft, risen through every tier of competitive cricket, and now stands as India's premier death-over specialist and Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker.

Through the IPL 2026 season, Arshdeep will wear Rotoris timepieces on and off the field, weaving the brand into the rhythm of one of the world's most watched cricket leagues. "We chase the people who live the values we build our timepieces around. Arshdeep Singh has quietly become the gold standard for a franchise, through sheer relentless consistency and the work that stays invisible until the moment it counts. The IPL is the perfect stage for Rotoris. It is where India's ambition plays out in real time. Arshdeep on that stage, on that wrist, tells exactly the story we want to tell. That India can produce world class, and that Rotoris is built for those who keep becoming more."

-- Aakash Anand, Founder, Rotoris "Every association we build at Rotoris is grounded in alignment, of aesthetics and of ethos. Arshdeep's journey mirrors the philosophy at the heart of every Rotoris timepiece: precision, patience, and the pursuit of becoming more. He chose to rediscover his rhythm, trust his preparation, and produce a historic performance. That is the very spirit Rotoris was designed for. We believe in people who are always on their way to something greater. Arshdeep is, and has always been, exactly that person." -- Prerna Gupta, Co-Founder, Rotoris ABOUT ROTORIS Rotoris is India's most desirable watch brand and the country's first design-led mechanical watch house. Founded by Aakash Anand, Prerna Gupta, Anant Narula, and Kunal Kapania, Rotoris launched on a waitlist model, sold out its first drop of 2,100 numbered timepieces within the first month, and has been operating direct-to-consumer from day one.

The brand raised USD 3 million in seed funding from a distinguished roster of backers including Nikhil Kamath, Vivek Oberoi, Tanmay Bhat, 100 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts, joined by over 30 founders from category defining Indian companies. Rotoris' debut collection spans five distinct lines: Monarch, Astonia, Auriqua, Arvion, and Manifesta. Each is designed in New Delhi and assembled at the brand's proprietary facility, with components sourced from Switzerland, Italy, and Asia. The flagship Astonia Sports Chronograph, powered by the brand's proprietary Q-MATIC technology, a meca quartz hybrid built on Seiko's TMI VK63 movement, delivers mechanical soul with quartz precision. The timepiece features a 42mm matte black stainless steel case, tachymetre bezel, sapphire crystal, and High-Performance FKM Rubber Strap drawn directly from the language of motorsport instrumentation.

In March 2026, Rotoris made global headlines as the first Indian watch house to appear on an F1 grid, when Alpine F1 Reserve Driver Kush Maini was photographed wearing the Astonia Sports Chronograph in Phantom Black at the 2026 season opener in Melbourne. The ROTORIS Man designation, now held by Arshdeep Singh, marks the brand's confident stride into the world of cricket, India's most beloved stage. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)