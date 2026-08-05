New Delhi [India], August 4: For most Indian pet owners, preparing a home-cooked meal is one of the simplest ways to show love. A bowl of chicken and rice or freshly cooked vegetables for a pet is prepared with the same affection that goes into every family meal. However, chicken and rice only have 10-15 essential nutrients[1] in balanced amount required for pets. While home-cooked meals are prepared with love, puppies and kittens need 35+ essential nutrients including Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA) for brain development and nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Lutein & Taurine that act as antioxidants and help provide immune support during early vulnerable phase of immunity gap.

Emphasizing upon the importance of precise nutrition at the start of pet's life, it is important to keep in mind that nearly 80% of their brain development happens in the first 4 months, giving them nutritional needs that look very different from those of a human as well as an adult pet.

Research suggests that up to 95 per cent of home cooked meals do not meet a pet's nutritional needs. Rather complete and balanced pet food that is specifically manufactured to meet the health and wellbeing requirements of pets is critical.

However, packaged pet food adoption in India remains at