Royal Production house founder to announced Mr, Miss, Mrs, Kids Royal Rajasthan Season 2

You would like to read
- Legalflag.com makes judicial exams online coaching much accessible and affordable
- GODAAM movie poster out, depicts the story of struggle and pain of farmer
- Sumit Arora, Pratap Singh Rathi, Som Mandal and Ajit Gupta bag Times Excellence Awards 2021
- Greenway Health names Pratap Sarker as Chief Executive Officer
- Dr Honavar becomes first Indian Ophthalmologist to receive highest award of Royal College of Ophthalmologists, UK
New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/TPT): Owner of Royal Production House, Bhanu Pratap Saini announced Season 2 of Mr, Miss, Mrs, Kids Royal Rajasthan.
The beauty pageant show has helped a lot of people which has transformed their lives. Last year, the show was a great success and a lot of young talent got an opportunity to represent themselves in the event.
Talking about his firm, Bhanu Pratap Saini said, "We are providing youngsters a platform where they get an opportunity to make a difference to the world and earn money and fame. There are a lot of hidden gems in our country and for the same, we have this platform so that they can come up and show their talent. In the near future, I have planned to organize more such events and projects through my production house to encourage youngsters."
He further added, "I always dreamt of providing such a platform that serves people and uplifts them. Through this, they can boost up their confidence as they will be facing thousands of people. This will help them in future and if someone wants to choose an acting line it will be easy for them to do."
Entrepreneur Bhanu Pratap Singh began his modeling career by participating in celebrity photos, following which he went on to appear in numerous events and reality shows, eventually earning a place in the top five in Mr. India and being honored by Ranvijay Singh. When he was younger, his parents wanted to complete an education in engineering and take up a secure job at Bhanu Pratap.
Bhanu's journey into the world of glamour began after graduation when he decided to pursue a career in modeling or television shows. Conversations in the makeup room and facing the camera had always had particular importance in his life. As a result, he began holding auditions and appearing in reality shows.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor