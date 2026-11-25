VMPL New Delhi [India], November 25: Royal Society of Chemistry brings together leading voices in chemistry at the seventh ChemSci 2026: Leaders in the Field Symposium at IISER Bhopal. 2026 marks a milestone with the 16th year of the RSC's flagship gold open access journal, Chemical Science. The two-and-a-half-day symposium designed to offer a vibrant platform for the growing chemistry community in India and aims to foster the exchange of scientific knowledge, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration, and provide valuable networking opportunities across various branches of the chemical sciences. Continuing a successful partnership established over previous years, Dr Aparna Ganguly and Dr Lijina M P of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) collaborated with leading academic institutions across India to bring together a diverse cohort of early-career and established researchers. The programme provided a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary dialogue, enabling participants to exchange ideas, forge new research partnerships, and explore opportunities for future collaboration. The 2026 edition further underscored the importance of advancing research excellence, nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders, and strengthening connections across India's vibrant chemistry research ecosystem.

The ChemSci 2026: Leaders in the Field symposium featured an eminent line-up of international and Indian speakers, including Dirk Guldi (Friedrich-Alexander University) and Nobuhiro Yanai (The University of Tokyo), alongside prominent researchers from some of India's leading scientific and academic institutions such as Durga Prasad Hari (Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru), Kumar Vanka (CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune), Jagannath Mondal (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad), Basudev Sahoo (IISER Thiruvananthapuram), Sandeep Murarka (IIT Jodhpur), among other leading researchers. We discussed important themes like Open Access & AI impacting publishing as a whole and what steps should we take to educate the future generation of scientists.

The symposium also had participation from Rebecca Campbell, Executive Editor,Chemical Science, highlighting RSC's presence with the global research community and its commitment to supporting excellence in chemical sciences. Dr Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, MD RSC India highlighted that "The ChemSci Leaders in the Field Symposium is a flagship event organised by the RSC India office, bringing together leading researchers and the wider chemistry community to celebrate scientific excellence and foster the exchange of ideas that help shape the future of the discipline. The symposium provides a valuable platform to build connections, encourage collaboration, and inspire the next generation of researchers. We remain committed to supporting India's research community in India through impactful initiatives such as this, which strengthen scientific networks and advance excellence in chemical sciences".

Professor Saptarshi Mukherjee and Professor Vishal Rai from IISER Bhopal, the symposium organisers mentioned "ChemSci 2026, jointly organized by the Royal Society of Chemistry and IISER Bhopal, concluded successfully, bringing together around 200 participants together in person for an enriching exchange of ideas and collaboration. It was inspiring to see the chemistry community come together, both in person and online. Through the partnership with Commonwealth Chemistry ECN, the live stream reached a wider global audience with more than 1,000 views, demonstrating how science can connect people across borders." Rebecca Campbell, Executive Editor, Chemical Science said "The ChemSci Leaders in the Field symposium at IISER Bhopal was a fantastic event. The vibrancy, passion, and collaboration of the Indian chemistry community was on full display, and we were incredibly lucky to have such inspiring talks as well as truly gracious hosts. The symposium is a key annual priority for the journal, and I look forward already to the next iteration in 2027."

NOTES FOR EDITORS: About the Royal Society of Chemistry The Royal Society of Chemistry is a not-for-profit organisation and the UK's professional body for chemical scientists. Through its global community, internationally recognised publishing portfolio, professional development programmes, awards and advocacy, the RSC works to advance excellence in the chemical sciences and demonstrate the contribution of chemistry to society. We care about protecting our natural environment, about tackling discrimination to build a truly inclusive world, and about making cutting-edge chemistry accessible wherever it's needed for the good of society. It's all built upon and lifted up by our diverse global membership, with every one of those 60,000 members bringing a unique and valuable perspective. The chemical science community has the knowledge, skills and passion to make those a reality - together, we're changing the world.

www.rsc.org About IISER Bhopal Located at the heart of India, IISER Bhopal was established in 2008 through a proclamation of Ministry of Education, Government of India, to promote quality education and research in science and related areas. IISER Bhopal aims to provide quality education to UG and PG students. The primary focus of the Institute is to integrate science education with research in natural sciences, engineering sciences, and humanities and social sciences. Also, the Institute is committed to impart high ethical values and create social and environment awareness. RSC India Media Contact: Shweta Bhagat [BhagatS@rsc.org] (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)