RPS Auria Residences Homebuyers celebrate Diwali in their soon-to-be-delivered homes

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a unique initiative aimed at bringing the homebuyers of RPS Auria Residences together on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, RPS Group, one of Faridabad's leading real estate development companies, organised the Diwali Poojan Mahotsav where close to 100 families gathered at the site and paid obeisance to the God by performing Diwali Pooja in their dream home.

The two-day Mahotsav on October 30-31, 2021 saw families decked up in their festive attire arriving to perform pooja, the arrangement of which was done by the company. This included decoration of their homes, flower, lighting, diya and sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Suren Goel, Partner RPS Group said, "We understand the emotions a homebuyer attaches to his/her home. And there can be nothing more special than celebrating first Diwali in their home. The RPS Group is proud of the privilege the customers of RPS Auria Residences have given us by making us a part of their family. We are committed to strengthening this bond of trust."

The RPS Auria Residences site was decked up with lights, flowers and diya to welcome the new members of the RPS Family. The occasion also enabled the future neighbours of RPS Auria Residences to interact and become familiar with each other. Sumptuous food and fun activities for children were also organised.

"It is one of the happiest days in my life. We appreciate this initiative by the RPS Group in trying to bring all of us together and more importantly give us an opportunity to celebrate Diwali in our dream homes. As part of this community, I believe the residents and the RPS Group will work together to make RPS Auria Residences the best residential complex in Faridabad," said one of the residents.

The construction of the project is going on in full swing. With structure complete and finishing work going on, the project is expected to be handed over for possession in the first quarter of 2022.

RPS Auria Residences - an 11.92-acre group housing complex - is a part of the 100 acres integrated township RPS City in Sector 88, Faridabad. Besides this, the township also offers premium serviced apartments. The project is located adjacent to Asia's largest 2000+ bed upcoming Hospital Maa Amritanandamayi.

Since its inception in 2006, the company has so far successfully developed 9 million sq. ft. till date and has targeted the delivery of 1.3 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial space in Faridabad over the next one year and is also targeting delivery of more than 3 million sq. ft. over the next three years.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)