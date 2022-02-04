Rromeo's debut music video 'Tera Fitoor' crosses 34 million views on YouTube

You would like to read
- Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions to conduct a seminar for high networth individuals
- Govt. working towards controlling micronutrient deficiency through fortification: Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- "Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change" by Dr Somdutta Singh offers rare insights into a New India under a revolutionary leader
- World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering
- Faissal Khan's Faactory gets a release date - 3rd September 2021
New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PNN): Actor and singer Rromeo who fell into a one-sided love penned a song narrating his madness towards his true love in 2019, which has transformed into a blockbuster music video 'Tera Fitoor' and has already crossed 34 million views on YouTube and still counting numbers.
Rromeo is ecstatic with the response his first video song '(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad-op-qIClA & feature=youtu.be) Tera Fitoor' has been able to achieve and he is planning a blockbuster sequel soon.
The song was penned in 2019 within an hour by Rromeo, who is the creator, actor, singer and music composer. He saw a girl somewhere and she stole his heart with her mesmerizing looks. The lyrics of the song were written based on the feeling that he got and asked 'who is the girl?
Rromeo could never express his devotion to the girl as she was in love with someone else. Thus, he decides not to disturb her and make her unhappy by expressing his love.
Rromeo said, "I am inspired by Shahrukh Khan. I discussed the song with director Faraz Haider and he suggested making a video song featuring me. The song is shot in the scenic beauty of St Petersburg in Russia with actor Kamya Choudhary."
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad-op-qIClA & feature=youtu.be)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor