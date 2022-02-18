Rromeo's Tera Deewaana after "Tera Fitoor" Song, tops the music charts yet again

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Continuation part two of sensational Hit Tera Fitoor and Rromeo's new song "Deewana" tops the charts again!
Rromeo brings yet another blockbuster, 'Deewana', pictured and composed themed as Valentine Special. After the success of Tera Fitoor, Rromeo brings yet another hit song sequel, "Tera Deewana", themed as a Valentine Special to his audiences. Deewana has received a huge response from the audience.
'Tera Fitoor' is a love track that marked the romantic debut of Rromeo in the world of Bollywood-relentless romantic voice. The new singing sensation has mesmerised music lovers with his melodic voice. "Tera Fitoor" is high on its musical richness, subtlety, and uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. Rromeo celebrated the success of his debut song, 'Tera Fitoor' with 35Mn views on his youtube channel. 'Tera Fitoor' has been an instant hit with the audience on social media won the hearts of music lovers and netizens the world over.
Deewana is a sequel to the hit song tera fitoor by the
Multi-talented actor Rromeo. He has not only sung the song but has written, composed and acted in the much-touted debut thematic song "Tera Fitoor". This song is a triumph because it was shot in the beautiful splendour of St Petersburg, Russia, with leading female actress Kamya Choudhary, and director "Faraz Haider" is said to have performed a miracle by directing this song at minus ten degrees Celsius - Says Rromeo.
Rromeo becomes the first artist to garner an immediate boom on digital and social media platforms for his unique approach to connecting with the young millennials. I take a lot of my acting inspiration from Shahrukh Khan Sir, say Rromeo.
Tera Deewana is tipped to be this Valentine's Hit. Rromeo has set a new benchmark for his music and created millions of fan bases. The audience is curious to know what is in store next.
Produced by: Anjum Qureshi, Sajid Qureshi, Directed by: Faraz Haider
Artist: Rromeo, Kamya Choudhary
Writer, Composer, Singer & Music: Rromeo
Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. presents Rromeo in "Deewana."
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi9wlqfV2Ao)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
