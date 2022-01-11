RST Industries Limited (RSTIL, step-down subsidiary of RSTL) is setting up a facility of 20,000 MT per annum in Nigeria, West Africa, to produce Roofing sheets

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): BSE & NSE listed Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL), one of the leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes and G.I. Pipes in India, is setting up a manufacturing facility of ~20,000 MT pa at its step-down subsidiary RST Industries Limited (RSTIL) in Nigeria, West Africa.

RSTIL has already commenced the expansion exercise for setting up the proposed facility in Nigeria; the expansion is expected to be completed in two tranches and will be fully operational by August 2022, and expects to operate at full capacity by Q3 of FY23.

This additional capacity mainly aims to expand our current repertoire of SKUs to include Roofing Sheets. The total capital outlay for this expansion will be INR ~200 MN and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and partially through debt.

Recently, as per bulk deal data available on BSE, Quant Mutual Fund had picked up 100000 shares on 30th December 2021, and Mauritius based Saints Capital Funds picked up 120000 shares on 31st December 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Richi Bansal, Executive Director of Rama Steel Tubes Limited, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we are expanding and setting up a facility to meet the high demand of the Roofing sheets in Nigeria. We always had the vision to become one of the leading companies in building material products and solutions. This milestone is one of the few business strategic pipeline of plans. We have a firm hold and presence in the region of western Africa for the past five years. This capacity of 20,000 MTPA will add significantly to our subsidiary's top line. We are also happy to state that we have a strongly growing order book for these new SKUs and expect it to grow further. This also takes us one step ahead in our competition and further elevates our performance benchmark to the next level.

We humbly would like to express our gratitude to all our stakeholders for always encompassing confidence in RSTL."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)