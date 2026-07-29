NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The celebrations for Dhanush's birthday have begun on a spectacular note. RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films have officially launched 'Alaakaa Loova', the first song from their ambitious multilingual epic OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, offering audiences an exhilarating first glimpse into one of the most anticipated cinematic events on the horizon. Bursting with infectious energy, larger-than-life visuals and an irresistible festive vibe, 'Alaakaa Loova' is presented as a lyrical video that offers a glimpse of its catchy hook step as the first offering from this grand cinematic feast. Powered by the blockbuster musical instincts of Sai Abhyankkar, the glimpse is brought alive by Romy's dynamic vocals and Dhanush's magnetic screen presence, creating an anthem that is already generating strong excitement across social media. The vibrant choreography and pulsating beats offer audiences a sneak peek into the larger world of OM: Chapter 1, setting the stage for an epic cinematic journey.

Watch 'Alaakaa Loova' here: youtu.be/nYZv8Or3EAs?si=8mW7lx7M2ldvv_-G Released under Divo Music, 'Alaakaa Loova' is more than just the film's first single, it's the opening chapter of a world that promises scale, spectacle and powerful storytelling. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood brings together an extraordinary ensemble led by Dhanush, alongside legendary actor Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Dhanush and Rajkumar Periasamy, adding another exciting milestone to one of the year's most awaited multilingual releases. Speaking about the launch, Shraddha Agrawal, Founder, RTake Studios, said, "Every great cinematic journey begins with an emotion, and for us, that moment begins with 'Alaakaa Loova'. The song reflects the excitement, celebration and emotion that shaped its creation. We hope it stays with audiences long after the music ends and leaves them looking forward to everything that's still to come."

With an acclaimed filmmaker, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, a powerhouse ensemble cast, and music by the country's newest musical phenomenon; OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is shaping up to be one of the biggest multilingual theatrical events in Indian cinema. And with 'Alaakaa Loova', the countdown has officially begun. Presented by RTake Studios and a Wunderbar Films Production, the film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush, and Azmat Jagmag; Co-produced by Sreyas Srinivasan and Sandesh Agrawal; Creative Producer: Vishu Ramaswamy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)