Ruchika Gupta won hearts of the Millions with her first music video "MohabbatHaiTumse" opposite Ruslaan Mumtaz

You would like to read
- Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar inaugurates Camerabaaz YouTube Channel, CEO Sumit Kumar Tiwari felicitates Sunil Pal, others
- The Support Group for COVID Warriors in Goa donates 8 ambulances to support COVID warriors
- Advaiya receives the recognition of Great Place to Work 2021-2022
- India's biggest coding competition for women TechGig Geek Goddess launches awards to recognise stellar efforts in diversity & HR
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/ATK): Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ruchika Gupta starrer music video "MohabbatHaiTumse" is in a lot of discussion these days. The song released on Zee Music's official YouTube channel has got million views in a short span of time.
Actress Ruchika Gupta is seen in this music video for the first time after acting in theater for many years. The amazingly beautiful Ruchika has won the hearts of the audience with her amazing performance. Let us tell you that 'MohabbatHaiTumse' is a melodious romantic song based on the story of expressing love through art. In this, the hero is seen expressing his love for the girl through his art where he is depicting as well as showing the beauty of India through his painting.
Ruchika Gupta, who hails from a small town like Jabalpur, is getting great response for this music video. Due to the success of this song, she got an opportunity to work in one film and one single. She says, "This is my first song and I am really overjoyed about its popularity. When I first heard this song, I immediately fell in love with the music and felt connected. I know. that I was going to put my heart into it. I am grateful to work with Ruslaan. He is an amazing co-actor and we are really happy that the audience is enjoying all the hard work we put in.
Ruchika's fondness for listening to songs is to the extent of passion. she said about her very first single When I heard this song, I felt 90's flavour in it. When I realized something similar to the way a dream sequence is shot between hero and heroine on the big screen, then immediately the words came out of my lips wow.This will be a very great opportunity for me...and the same thing happened with the song, Everyone gave a lot of love due to which the song became a hit. I am thankful to my mother that she always inspired me to act and encouraged me a lot. She said that you have the X factor, you can do it. My mother always supported me and she always kept alive the artist in me.
The story of this lovely music video is that both the hero heroines are extremely successful in their respective places. While Hero is a successful painter, Heroine is a successful model actress. Both love each other but have not been able to express. One day the hero approaches the girl and says that he wants to make a painting in the getup of the bride of different religions of India. And through this picture wants to show the beauty of India to the world. During this song, the girl comes in different bride's getups and the hero also gets attracted towards her. Seeing the hero's passion, the girl's love for him also increases. And in the end both of them get married.
Ruchika Gupta, who considers Kajol and VidyaBalan as her favorite actress, has been fond of listening to music from the beginning. Sbe loves the music of the 90s. A believer in positivity and good energy, Ruchika has a keen interest in sports and yoga as well. Her hobbies are biking, car riding, dancing, adventure.
Youtube Video Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhur2ba1Bj4)
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor