VMPL Mumbai (Maharashatra) [India], November 20: upGrad, one of Asia's largest integrated learning and workforce platforms, today announced that Ruchir Arora has joined the company to head a unique model creating a platform to enable higher education colleges across India. Ruchir has spent over two decades in India's internet and technology industry. He co-founded CollegeDekho and led it as CEO for 11 years, during which the platform helped millions of students make better-informed college choices. Before CollegeDekho, he held leadership and functional roles at some of India's best-known technology and media companies, including IBM, Tech Mahindra, and Shine.com. At HT Media, he headed the education vertical and HT campus.

Ruchir holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, and a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from VNIT Nagpur. Ruchir Arora said, "India's next wave of talent will come from its smaller cities, and it will not lack ambition. What it needs is access, guidance and the right opportunities. I'm excited to work with upGrad to bring those closer to every learner, wherever they are." Over the years, Ruchir has worked closely with students, colleges and the wider education ecosystem across India. upGrad expects this experience to add significant depth and build a platform for enabling colleges across India. Commenting on the appointment, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder upGrad, said, "India's education challenge is not a shortage of ambition. It is the gap between what learners aspire to and the guidance and opportunity they actually get. Ruchir has spent his career closing that gap - across media, tech, and then as a founder of CollegeDekho, where he earned the trust of millions of students. We welcome Ruchir to take on the challenge with us at a much bigger scale."

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