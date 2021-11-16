Runaya receives Crisil BBB+ / Positive Rating: highest credit rating in its sector

You would like to read
- Runaya Rating upgraded by India Ratings to 'IND BBB'
- Runaya wins two prestigious awards
- Cycle Pure recasts Convention with Ready-to-use Naivedya Cup Sambrani
- Runaya Announces Commencement of Operations of Its FRP Rod Plant
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited shines again, reports 277% growth in PAT in Q1FY22 (YOY)
New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): CRISIL Rating announced that it has assigned a long-term rating of CRISIL BBB+/Positive to Runaya Private Limited (RPL) while assigning a short-term rating of CRISIL A2.
As per CRISIL, the rating reflects high revenue visibility due to the presence of the long-term supplier and customer contracts, strong financial flexibility, and the expectation of healthy return ratios driven by strong performance and efficient working capital management.
The positive outlook reflects the expectation that Runaya will sustain the ramp-up in revenue while also improving its operating margins, which could subsequently result in a rating upgrade. CRISIL also expects the return ratios to be robust due to healthy profit.
Naivedya Agarwal, Co-founder, Runaya, said, "With the advent of the 5G revolution, we see double-digit exponential growth in demand for FRP Rods both in India and globally. We have set up an Innovation Cell at our plant, with a focus on value-added products, as well as on digitization and artificial intelligence for enhancing productivity, quality, and safety parameters. We are pleased to receive the Crisil BBB+ / Positive rating, which is a validation of the strength of our business."
Runaya's vision is to deploy cutting-edge technology to enable innovation, sustainability and efficiency improvement in the natural resources industry. Founded by Naivedya and Annanya Agarwal (sons of Vedanta Limited Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal), the key focus is on executing projects that enable a circular economy and promote the concept of waste to wealth. In addition to ground support products, Runaya's portfolio includes sustainability solutions for the aluminium industry, minor metals recovery, gas atomized metallurgical powders and other semi-finished products for the telecommunication cable and steel industries. Please visit (https://www.runaya.com) for more.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor