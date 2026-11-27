PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: RuPay, India's global card payment network from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has joined hands with BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiences division of BookMyShow, as the Title Partner for Diljit Dosanjh's RuPay AURA India Tour 2026, bringing together two forces at the intersection of culture have been offered exclusive entertainment and premium consumer experiences. Through this association, RuPay credit cardholders have been offered exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for the tour, an exclusive ticket category and a premium lounge, along with on-ground benefits. The first phase of the RuPay Credit Card pre-sale period for the Ahmedabad show at Narendra Modi stadium sold out, underlining the strong anticipation for the tour, followed by a strong run of pre-sale across other markets added to the tour.

The response underscores the growing demand for live entertainment in India and highlights how priority access to sought-after experiences can deliver meaningful value to consumers, particularly during the peak concert season. Benefits like these are integral to RuPay's broader consumer proposition as the card of choice for evolving payment needs and lifestyle preferences. By combining the convenience of RuPay credit cards on UPI with rewards and privileges, RuPay delivers flexibility and tangible value across everyday payments and lifestyle experiences. The partnership brings RuPay's 'Own The Edge' philosophy into live entertainment - creating experiences that give consumers a sense of privilege through better, faster, easier and more exclusive access. RuPay's AURA India Tour 2026 goes beyond transactions to offer RuPay users a distinctive experience centered on a culturally significant live entertainment property.

The association builds on the longstanding relationship between RuPay and BookMyShow Live, with the two brands having collaborated across marquee live entertainment properties including Lollapalooza India and Sunburn. The continued partnership reflects the trust between the two brands and their shared ambition to create differentiated experiences for audiences around some of the most anticipated moments in live entertainment. The pan-India tour adds to BookMyShow Live's growing portfolio of marquee live music experiences and reflects its continued commitment to expanding the country's live entertainment ecosystem through large-format concerts and multi-city tours. The RuPay AURA India Tour 2026, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live along with Live Nation; travelling across India between October and December 2026, with performances across eight cities - Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

The tour kicked off in Delhi-NCR on October 30, Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, and will travel to Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19. With the three-phase RuPay Credit Card pre-sale extended across the tour, the association brings the 'Own The Edge' proposition to fans across eight cities, giving cardholders an early and differentiated entry point into one of the most anticipated concert tours of the year. About BookMyShow Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (founded in 1999), is India's leading entertainment destination with global operations and the one-stop shop for every entertainment need. The firm is present in over 700 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 7,000 plus screens, to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more, all accomplished at par with global standards. Some of the key properties that BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, has brought to its markets over the past few years include Lollapalooza India, Bandland, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour, Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses, Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour, Post Malone's debut India show at the Feeding India concert, U2's The Joshua Tree Tour, NBA's debut games in India, Disney's Aladdin, Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR as also international artists such as Justin Bieber to name a few.

BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether on-ground or online and to that effect, launched BookMyShow Stream, India's largest home-grown transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform hosting award-winning and critically acclaimed content from around the world, complementing its cinemas business. BookMyShow also houses India's most extensive organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket and Movie Mode, impacting tens of millions of users and the industry at large. With continued support from marquee investors like TPG Growth, Stripes Group, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Accel and Network18, BookMyShow has constantly demonstrated category leadership, growing beyond India with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka. BookMyShow is also committed to society at large, by way of BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, dedicated to enriching lives through the transformative power of music and the performing arts.

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