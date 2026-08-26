VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: As Indian investors increasingly move beyond simply accessing markets to seeking greater clarity, control and purpose from their investments, Rupeezy today unveiled "Your Money Can Do More" - a new brand philosophy that marks a broader shift in how the company approaches investing, technology and the investor experience. Fintech platform shifts from enabling transactions to creating better investor outcomes through smarter technology, greater transparency and human support The philosophy comes at a time when India's investment ecosystem is becoming increasingly crowded, with investors having access to more products, platforms and information than ever before. Yet, greater access has not necessarily translated into greater financial confidence. For many investors, the challenge is no longer where to invest, but how to make better financial decisions and get more value from every rupee they invest.

Rupeezy's new philosophy is built around this gap. Rather than positioning itself merely as a platform that enables transactions across stocks, mutual funds and other investment products, the company is seeking to evolve its role as an investor-outcomes platform - bringing together technology, investing tools, transparency and human support to help investors make more informed and purposeful decisions. At the heart of the philosophy is a simple belief: people don't invest in products; they invest for possibilities. A mutual fund, SIP or stock is ultimately a means to a larger objective - buying a home, securing a family's future, funding education, building wealth or achieving financial independence.

Commenting on the new brand philosophy, Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, said: "The investing industry has done a great job of giving people access to markets. The next challenge is helping them make that access meaningful. 'Your Money Can Do More' reflects a fundamental shift in our thinking - from simply enabling transactions to helping investors make better financial decisions. Every rupee represents a possibility, and our role is to give investors the technology, insights, transparency and support to unlock that possibility with greater confidence." The philosophy will be reflected across Rupeezy's product and investor experience, bringing together portfolio tracking, professional-grade trading tools, MF Lab for mutual fund insights, simplified investing journeys and access to human customer support. Rather than treating these as standalone features, Rupeezy intends to bring them together around a common objective: helping investors understand, manage and grow their money more effectively.

The shift also builds on Rupeezy's broader positioning around responsible and purposeful investing. As retail participation expands and a younger generation enters the investment ecosystem, the company believes the next phase of fintech growth will be defined not simply by user acquisition or transaction volumes, but by the quality of investor experience and the ability to build lasting financial habits. "The next chapter of fintech cannot be about getting people to transact more. It has to be about helping people make better decisions with their money," added Gupta. "For us, 'Your Money Can Do More' is therefore not just a campaign line. It is a lens through which we are looking at our products, technology and the experience we create for every investor."

With the new philosophy, Rupeezy aims to build a more meaningful relationship with investors - one that goes beyond transactions and is anchored in simplicity, confidence, transparency and long-term wealth creation. About Rupeezy Founded in 2002 as Astha Credit & Securities, Rupeezy is a leading, technology-driven Indian investment and financial services platform trusted by over 500,000 registered users and investors nationwide. Located in Bengaluru, the SEBI-registered, AMFI-registered, and ISO 27001-certified company offers an all-in-one digital ecosystem spanning Stocks, Futures & Options (F & O), Commodities, Mutual Funds, IPOs, ETFs, and Margin Trading Facility (MTF). Led by IIT Kharagpur alumnus Shauryam Gupta, Rupeezy bridges the gap between traditional brokerage and cutting-edge fintech by equipping retail investors with advanced, professional-grade trading tools, real-time insights, and transparent pricing. Recognized by premier market institutions like NSDL and MCX, Rupeezy remains committed to driving financial literacy and democratizing wealth creation across India. For more information, visit www.rupeezy.in.

Media Contact: Niti/Anjitha/Praksha/Murali, Email id: rupeezy@kaizzencomm.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)