NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers, has partnered with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport to support the Kawale Check Dam project in Vikramgad Taluka, Palghar District, Maharashtra. The project, which will be inaugurated on June 7, 2026, is expected to improve water security, boost agricultural productivity, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for nearly 1,800 farming families across 18 villages. Developed as a long-term water resilience solution, the check dam is designed to capture and conserve rainwater, addressing the region's persistent challenge of water scarcity despite seasonal rainfall abundance. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable community development, Rustomjee is supporting this transformative initiative in a tribal belt of Maharashtra where limited year-round water availability has constrained livelihoods and agricultural growth. The dam is expected to store water for nearly two kilometres upstream, enabling groundwater recharge and improving access to water throughout the year. Implemented with active community participation, the project promotes local ownership while helping ensure its long-term sustainability and impact.

With a total project investment of approximately Rs. 70.58 lakh, the initiative represents a collaborative effort between development stakeholders, local communities, and institutional partners to create lasting impact through sustainable water infrastructure. The project has been designed not only to address immediate water needs but also to generate long-term social, economic, and environmental benefits for the region. Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Namrata Nulwalla, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rustomjee Group said, "At Rustomjee, we believe meaningful sustainability is rooted in creating lasting impact for communities. Water security remains one of the most critical enablers of economic resilience and social progress, particularly in rural regions where livelihoods are closely linked to natural resources. The Kawale Check Dam project demonstrates the power of collaborative, impact-driven interventions in addressing systemic challenges while creating opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

Being a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, I have seen firsthand the impact that collaborative, purpose-driven initiatives can create. Through its support of the Kawale Check Dam project, Rustomjee aims to contribute to the development of resilient rural ecosystems that generate long-term social, economic, and environmental value. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to sustainable development through solutions that are community-led, scalable, and built to create lasting change. " Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Pragna Mehta, President of Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, said, "The Kawale Check Dam project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose and a long-term vision for community development. At the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, we strongly believe that sustainable change begins by addressing fundamental needs, and water security remains one of the most critical enablers of health, livelihoods, education and economic progress.

We are deeply grateful to Rustomjee Group for its generous and visionary support towards this transformative initiative. More than a water conservation structure, the Kawale Check Dam has the potential to become a lifeline for local tribal and farming communities, driving socio-economic development, strengthening livelihoods, supporting year-round agricultural activity, and contributing to environmental restoration through groundwater recharge and ecosystem preservation. Our partnership with Rustomjee reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful and enduring impact. What makes this initiative particularly significant is that it is not merely an infrastructure project, but a community-led effort designed to strengthen resilience, empower local communities and create opportunities for future generations.

By combining Rotary's ethos of Service Above Self with Rustomjee's commitment to responsible development, we hope to create a model of collaboration that delivers lasting social, economic and environmental value for the region. This project truly embodies the spirit of 'Together We Rise' and 'Unite for Good', demonstrating how purpose-driven partnerships can create lasting change for generations to come." Through initiatives such as this, Rustomjee continues to advance its commitment to creating value beyond real estate by strengthening communities, promoting environmental stewardship, and contributing meaningfully to India's sustainable development goals. About Rustomjee Group Incorporated in 1995, Rustomjee Group (Keystone Realtors Limited) is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 39 Completed Projects, 17 Ongoing Projects and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Mass Market to Luxury. So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 19000+ families including re-housing 1900+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)