Rutva, a 7-year-old Indian, UAE resident, created two World Records in English and Arabic in one attempt

Dubai [UAE], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Rutva Nikhil Pore, a 7-year-old proud Indian girl, blessed resident of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the last 5 years, has created two World Records in one attempt on November 15, 2021 by reciting:

1) 91 facts about Solar System in English

2) 91 facts about Solar System in Arabic

This record was administered through a virtual live event on 15th November at 4:30 pm GST (6:00 pm IST) and was streamed live on Facebook & YouTube. With this record on November 15, Rutva recited all 91 facts in English in 2 minutes & 46 seconds and Arabic in 4 minutes & 39 seconds & became the first in the world to create "world records" in this new category.

Rutva has a great interest in space science from the age of 5 years and has been collecting information about space through various sources like the Internet, books etc. As per Rutva, this interest was created and grew by her father, and her mother inspired her to make the world record. Looking at her interest in space and knowledge, her parents contacted Sushant Mysorekar, founder of Brain Rhyme Pte Ltd, Singapore & an internationally certified Intelligence Coach during the summer vacation for her coaching and the journey of world record started.

Rutva's world record journey started around three months back with the support of her mentor, Sushant, who has been training Rutva on memorizing the content through various memory, creative skills, tools & techniques. Initially, the plan was to recite facts in English only, but after a few sessions, seeing Rutva's keen interest in the Arabic language with mutual understanding among all, the journey of Arabic record attempt was initiated. Finally, it was decided to translate all 91 facts of English into Arabic.

Rutva's Arabic recitation started with support from her school - Ambassador School, Dubai and her Arabic teacher Walaa Ahmed Hassan El Sheikh, who helped her in translation and pronunciation during school hours and even after school hours. Walaa is an Arabic teacher with Ambassador School, Dubai. Walaa's way of teaching and her confidence in Rutva about her ability to grasp the language quickly made Rutva's Arabic learning smoother. Rutva and her parents are very grateful to the Ambassador School and Walaa ma'am for the overwhelmed support provided by them to Rutva.

As per Rutva, her journey became easy with the help of techniques taught by her coach, support from her School and Arabic teacher. During the initial days, it took around 15 minutes to recite all 91 facts in Arabic as Rutva is a non-Arabic girl, and it involved learning of all the complex terminologies and numbers pronunciation. However, with the support, regular & consistent practice of 15 days, Rutva was able to recite the same in less than 5 minutes. Rutva gives this credit to her School, Arabic teacher, mentor and parents who have encouraged & collaborated to define her schedule, ongoing schooling & supported in associated aspects of practice.

Rutva's message to her friends, - "You need to persevere, be curious and should have the spirit to learn new things. Once you get an opportunity, you can create a World Record with learned and practiced ability." She further mentioned, "I am a non-Arabic girl, but I love the Arabic language and find it very interesting because of my teacher Walaa ma'am who made it more interesting by her teaching approach."

Rutva was born in Pune, Maharashtra and shifted to Dubai along with her parents when she was only 2.5 years old. Currently, she resides in Business Bay, Dubai. Rutva did her pre-schooling with Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Karama, Dubai and currently is a grade 2 student of Ambassador School, Dubai. Rutva's father, Nikhill Pore and mother, Minal Deshpande - Pore, both are Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary.

Rutva is learning karate with GFX, Business Bay, Dubai and currently holds Green belt. She is also learning gymnastics with Fly High Fitness, Dubai.

Rutva has a great interest in art & craft & she keeps herself engaged in making beautiful art pieces. She has started her own YouTube channel - Rutva's World. She loves reading books, dancing, helping others, playing and spending time with her friends.

Rutva's aspirations:

1. To be a space scientist in NASA and explore lots of unexplored things in the space

2. To be a black belt karate champion for self-defense and also to help others in need

3. To meet the Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to thank him for making Dubai the best place to live in the world and giving a homely feel to all its residents

4. To meet PM Narendra Modi during his next visit to UAE and share her proud moments with him in person. She further wants to thank him for making India such a proud country with his commendable leadership.

Rutva's entire family is proud of their home country, India. They are equally proud of their country of residence, UAE and are truly blessed to stay in the UAE. They are grateful to His Highness for providing an opportunity to achieve their dreams in the foreign land. Rutva is inspired by the vision of UAE's leadership. It is indeed a proud moment for India and UAE, and we are sure that, she would be an inspiration to all the children across the globe.

Link of Rutva's Official World Record Event: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK-cJd-lB0Q)

