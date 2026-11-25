SMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: RV Educational Institutions (RVEI) has appointed Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar as its brand ambassador. The association, themed "The Pursuit of Excellence", aims to encourage students across RVEI's 28 institutions to develop the perseverance, self-belief and sense of responsibility needed to pursue their ambitions in education and beyond. For RVEI, the partnership is an opportunity to make the idea of excellence more meaningful to students, beyond examination results or individual achievements. Through institutional communications and student engagement initiatives, the group intends to highlight how young people can respond to setbacks, recognise opportunities, build confidence and put their abilities to purposeful use. This aligns with RVEI's guiding philosophy, "Go, Change the World", which encourages students to connect ambition with responsibility and real-world contribution.

Patidar's journey offers a relatable example of those values. After returning to RCB as an injury replacement in 2022, he scored an unbeaten 112 in an IPL Eliminator, later represented India and was named RCB captain in 2025. Under his leadership, the franchise won its first IPL title in 2025 and retained the championship in 2026. RVEI sees the discipline, resilience and leadership behind this progression, rather than the sporting milestones alone, as the connection to its educational mission. Mr. Nikhil A. Murthy, Assistant Secretary, RV Educational Institutions, said, "What drew us to Rajat wasn't only his success as a cricketer, but the journey behind it. His perseverance, discipline and self-belief, and the way he made the most of every opportunity, reflect what RV has stood for over the past 86 years. We believe excellence is a journey. Through this association, we hope to help young people see their own strengths, stay committed to their dreams and embrace every chance to make a difference."

That emphasis on opportunity is rooted in RVEI's own history. Founded in Bengaluru in 1940 by Sri M.C. Sivananda Sharma, the group has grown into a network of 28 institutions spanning school and pre-university education, engineering and technology, architecture, management, law, teacher education, health sciences, undergraduate education and RV University. The breadth of this network allows the association's message to reach learners at different stages of their educational journey. Its institutions include RV College of Engineering, RV Institute of Technology and Management, RV College of Architecture, RV Institute of Management, MKPM RV Institute of Legal Studies, RV Teachers College, D.A. Pandu Memorial RV Dental College, RV College of Physiotherapy, RV College of Nursing, NMKRV College, SSMRV College and RV University, alongside RV schools and pre-university colleges.

RVEI's educational footprint is anchored in Bengaluru and extends to Electronic City, Harohalli and Mysuru. RV University's flagship Bengaluru campus offers an integrated urban learning environment with academic spaces, student facilities, green walkways and strong city connectivity. In the Mysuru region, its campus at Nanjangud is being developed as a 42-acre, eco-conscious academic hub focused on interdisciplinary learning, sustainability and future-ready infrastructure. Together with the group's established Bengaluru-area institutions, these environments reflect RVEI's effort to support students at different stages of learning. The partnership also connects with symbols already familiar to the RV community. The RV Garuda, RVEI's official mascot, represents excellence, resilience, courage, determination and the ambition to rise above challenges across academics, culture and sport. For younger learners, the RV Eaglet signifies curiosity, potential and growth. These ideas echo the qualities RVEI seeks to nurture among its students, faculty and alumni.

By bringing Patidar's experience into its institutional messaging and student engagement, RVEI aims to make perseverance, leadership, self-confidence, gratitude and recognising opportunity as part of a wider conversation about what it means to pursue excellence, and to use education to make a difference beyond the classroom. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)