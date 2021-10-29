RVCJ Media conducts its first acquisition project for the successful launch of webseries "Punjab To Canada"

New Delhi (India), October 29 (ANI/ATK): India's leading content creation and distribution platform, RVCJ media has recently collaborated to provide budding artists and performers a platform to promote their work and showcase their impeccable skills in front of a larger audience. The platform successfully conducted its first acquisition project for the launch of web series named 'Punjab to Canada'. Directed by Dipankar Jain, Punjab To Canada is a comedy-drama that revolves around a story set in Punjab, a place where every kid dreams to go to Canada. It follows the story of four friends Jassi, Vicky, Lucky, and Imran, who plan to open up a start-up of IELTS Coaching and Immigration Centre. It shows their struggles, internal conflicts and how they risk it all to make their start-up venture a success.

Other important cast members includes Pali Sandhu, Surya Mittal, Ashish Malik and Sachin Kamboj who have done a tremendous job to captivate the interest of the audiences with their extraordinary acting skills and brilliant sense of humor,

India has given rise to a number of talented young individuals. But, not all have enough resources and platforms to start their work. Witnessing the need for a credible platform and to provide ample opportunities of growth, RVCJ Media has done a commendable job while actively contributing to provide a world stage for their talents and give them control over their professions.

"We at RVCJ always believe that new talent delivers fresh & amp; vibrant content. We have given opportunities to many writers, actors, directors & amp; technicians in various projects RVCJ has done till date. Punjab to Canada was our first acquisition project & amp; we believed in Dipankar Jain who is the creator of the show. He & amp; his team has done an amazing job and hence we decided to provide our platform so that their story reaches the masses & amp; they continue to make such good shows in the near future", says Channel Head Ashwin Salunke and Creative Producer Pankaj Kothawade.

With their first-ever acquisition project, RVCJ Media is great for those getting started in the industry as there are plenty of collaborative roles with other creatives to help you gain experience. RVCJ Media aims to provide an absolute stage for individuals who wish to showcase their talent in a particular field and earn the recognition they deserve.

This story is provided by ATK.

