PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On the occasion of Children's Day, Ryan Group of Schools today launched its official song, 'Rang Birangi Duniya', as part of the Group's 50-year celebrations. The song is now streaming on the Ryan Group of Schools YouTube channel.

'Rang Birangi Duniya' is a tribute to the spirit of childhood: its innocence, imagination, curiosity, happiness and endless possibilities. Unlike an educational song, it is made to be enjoyed and felt, and it speaks to children, students and parents alike, who will each find a piece of their own world in it.

The launch comes as Ryan Group of Schools completes 50 years of excellence in education. For five decades, the Group has celebrated the uniqueness of every child, nurtured young minds and empowered them to dream, discover and shine. The song carries that belief into a new medium, marking the milestone with music rather than words alone.