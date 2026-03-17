VMPL

Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 17: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India's fastest-growing fully integrated renewable energy companies listed on the BSE and NSE, has reinforced its commitment to community development and healthcare access by contributing to the development of a Blood Center at Dr. Jai Dev Memorial Rotary Ambala Hospital.

The newly established Blood Center was formally inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Geeta Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion as the Guest of Honour, Mr. Parmod Garg, Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said, "At Saatvik, we believe that sustainable growth must go hand in hand with the wellbeing of the communities around us. As a company committed to building a more sustainable future, we see it as equally important to contribute to meaningful social impact. Access to reliable healthcare infrastructure remains a critical need, and initiatives such as this Blood Center play a vital role in ensuring timely availability of life-saving services. We are pleased to support the development of this facility and hope it will serve the people of Ambala and surrounding regions for years to come."